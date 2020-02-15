Nittany Lions 3, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 9 Penn State

Alex Limoges took over the Big Ten scoring lead with a first-period goal, and Peyton Jones made 27 saves in No. 9 Penn State's 3-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Dylan Holloway scored his second goal in as many games to cut UW's deficit to one, but the Nittany Lions held on.

Three stars

No. 3: Jones didn't have as much work to do as his UW counterpart, Daniel Lebedeff, but made some nice saves.

No. 2: Holloway had a goal and an assist and was plus-2.

No. 1: Limoges scored the important first goal for Penn State.

Up next

The Badgers host Arizona State on Friday and Saturday.

