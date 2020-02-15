You are the owner of this article.
Nittany Lions 3, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 9 Penn State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Alex Limoges took over the Big Ten scoring lead with a first-period goal, and Peyton Jones made 27 saves in No. 9 Penn State's 3-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Dylan Holloway scored his second goal in as many games to cut UW's deficit to one, but the Nittany Lions held on.

Three stars

No. 3: Jones didn't have as much work to do as his UW counterpart, Daniel Lebedeff, but made some nice saves.

No. 2: Holloway had a goal and an assist and was plus-2.

No. 1: Limoges scored the important first goal for Penn State.

Up next

The Badgers host Arizona State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes its fourth crack at its first Big Ten Conference sweep of the season when it plays No. 9 Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

The Badgers previously won the first game of series against Notre Dame and Michigan and at the Fighting Irish but lost the second game all three times.

UW got 35 saves from Daniel Lebedeff and a Dylan Holloway tiebreaking goal with 64 seconds left in a 4-3 victory against the Nittany Lions on Friday.

The Badgers are keeping the same lineup for the rematch. Penn State captain Brandon Biro is out with a lower-body injury.

See the lines below the live blog.

Badgers (11-17-1, 6-14-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Linus Weissbach

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Nittany Lions (18-10-3, 10-8-3-0)

Forwards

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes

Aarne Talvitie - Nate Sucese - Kevin Wall

Denis Smirnov - Nikita Pavlychev - Connor McMenamin

Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Blake Gober

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kris Myllari - James Gobetz

Mason Snell - Alex Stevens

Evan Bell

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Oskar Autio

Officials

Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Barry Pochmara

Linesmen: Johnathan Morrison and Jonathan Sladek

