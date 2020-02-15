Nittany Lions 3, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 9 Penn State

Alex Limoges took over the Big Ten scoring lead with a first-period goal, and Peyton Jones made 27 saves in No. 9 Penn State's 3-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Dylan Holloway scored his second goal in as many games to cut UW's deficit to one, but the Nittany Lions held on.
Three stars
No. 3: Jones didn't have as much work to do as his UW counterpart, Daniel Lebedeff, but made some nice saves.
No. 2: Holloway had a goal and an assist and was plus-2.
No. 1: Limoges scored the important first goal for Penn State.
Up next
The Badgers host Arizona State on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes its fourth crack at its first Big Ten Conference sweep of the season when it plays No. 9 Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).
The Badgers previously won the first game of series against Notre Dame and Michigan and at the Fighting Irish but lost the second game all three times.
UW got 35 saves from Daniel Lebedeff and a Dylan Holloway tiebreaking goal with 64 seconds left in a 4-3 victory against the Nittany Lions on Friday.
The Badgers are keeping the same lineup for the rematch. Penn State captain Brandon Biro is out with a lower-body injury.
See the lines below the live blog.
Badgers (11-17-1, 6-14-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Linus Weissbach
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Nittany Lions (18-10-3, 10-8-3-0)
Forwards
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes
Aarne Talvitie - Nate Sucese - Kevin Wall
Denis Smirnov - Nikita Pavlychev - Connor McMenamin
Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Blake Gober
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kris Myllari - James Gobetz
Mason Snell - Alex Stevens
Evan Bell
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Oskar Autio
Officials
Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Barry Pochmara
Linesmen: Johnathan Morrison and Jonathan Sladek