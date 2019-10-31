STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 12 Penn State scored four times on the power play and never looked back after taking the lead 47 seconds into the game en route to a 6-1 victory over the No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Thursday in the Big Ten Conference opener at Pegula Ice Arena.
Three stars
No. 3: Sam Sternschein scored in the first minute to set the tone and later added an assist.
No. 2: Aarne Talvitie scored a goal to go with his two assists.
No. 1: Peyton Jones frustrated the Badgers by making 38 saves.
Up next
The Badgers and the Nittany Lions close the series at 5 p.m. Friday.
Pregame
For the third straight game, the No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play without one of its top freshman forwards Thursday when it plays at No. 12 Penn State (6 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).
Dylan Holloway is out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury. He missed two days of practice this week before returning Wednesday and for Thursday morning's skate. But he didn't appear on the line chart.
Freshman center Alex Turcotte returned to the lineup after missing last weekend's home split with Clarkson. He's back between Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield.
For the Nittany Lions, noted Badgers nemesis Liam Folkes is out with an injury.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Nittany Lions (4-1, 0-0)
Forwards
Denis Smirnov - Nate Sucese - Brandon Biro
Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Adam Pilewicz
Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Connor McMenamin
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Mason Snell - Kris Myllari
Clayton Phillips - Alex Stevens
James Gobetz
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Oskar Autio
Will Holtforster