STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 12 Penn State scored four times on the power play and never looked back after taking the lead 47 seconds into the game en route to a 6-1 victory over the No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Thursday in the Big Ten Conference opener at Pegula Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Sam Sternschein scored in the first minute to set the tone and later added an assist.

No. 2: Aarne Talvitie scored a goal to go with his two assists.

No. 1: Peyton Jones frustrated the Badgers by making 38 saves.

Up next

The Badgers and the Nittany Lions close the series at 5 p.m. Friday.

Pregame

For the third straight game, the No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play without one of its top freshman forwards Thursday when it plays at No. 12 Penn State (6 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

Dylan Holloway is out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury. He missed two days of practice this week before returning Wednesday and for Thursday morning's skate. But he didn't appear on the line chart.

Freshman center Alex Turcotte returned to the lineup after missing last weekend's home split with Clarkson. He's back between Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield.

For the Nittany Lions, noted Badgers nemesis Liam Folkes is out with an injury.

See the full lines below the live blog.

Badgers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Nittany Lions (4-1, 0-0)

Forwards

Denis Smirnov - Nate Sucese - Brandon Biro

Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Adam Pilewicz

Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Connor McMenamin

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Mason Snell - Kris Myllari

Clayton Phillips - Alex Stevens

James Gobetz

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Oskar Autio

Will Holtforster

