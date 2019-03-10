Try 3 months for $3

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Liam Folkes ended the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's season for the second time in three years, scoring 10:50 into overtime to give Penn State a 4-3 victory in the deciding Game 3 of a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series. Folkes, who also scored in double overtime of the 2017 Big Ten title game, beat Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff with a one-timer from the slot.

Three stars

No. 3: UW's Max Zimmer had a goal and an assist.

No. 2: Penn State's Alex Limoges scored the tying goal in the second period and assisted on the winner.

No. 1: Liam Folkes did it to the Badgers again, scoring the winner to finish a two-goal, one-assist game.

Pregame

The season is on the line for both the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Penn State when they play Game 3 of a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena (5 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM).

The Badgers will try to win a Game 3 on the road for the first time. They're 0-2 in those situations, with a 2-1 loss to Colorado College in 2011 and a 3-2 overtime defeat to Denver in 2012. UW is 3-3 overall in Game 3s.

Sunday's winner will play top seed Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals at 2:30 p.m. next Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Badgers captain Peter Tischke is out of the lineup for the first time since March 4, 2017, also against Penn State. Tischke tried to play through an injury he suffered Friday in Saturday's Game 2 loss but appeared to be limited. Jake Bunz replaces him in the defensive pairings.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (14-17-5)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Jake Bunz

Tyler Inamoto - Jesper Peltonen

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Nittany Lions (20-14-2)

Forwards

Adam Pilewicz - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes

Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro

Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens

Kris Myllari - Evan Bell

James Gobetz

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Chris Funkey

Oskar Autio

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

