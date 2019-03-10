STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Liam Folkes ended the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's season for the second time in three years, scoring 10:50 into overtime to give Penn State a 4-3 victory in the deciding Game 3 of a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series. Folkes, who also scored in double overtime of the 2017 Big Ten title game, beat Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff with a one-timer from the slot.
Three stars
No. 3: UW's Max Zimmer had a goal and an assist.
No. 2: Penn State's Alex Limoges scored the tying goal in the second period and assisted on the winner.
No. 1: Liam Folkes did it to the Badgers again, scoring the winner to finish a two-goal, one-assist game.
Pregame
The season is on the line for both the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Penn State when they play Game 3 of a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena (5 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM).
The Badgers will try to win a Game 3 on the road for the first time. They're 0-2 in those situations, with a 2-1 loss to Colorado College in 2011 and a 3-2 overtime defeat to Denver in 2012. UW is 3-3 overall in Game 3s.
Sunday's winner will play top seed Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals at 2:30 p.m. next Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.
Badgers captain Peter Tischke is out of the lineup for the first time since March 4, 2017, also against Penn State. Tischke tried to play through an injury he suffered Friday in Saturday's Game 2 loss but appeared to be limited. Jake Bunz replaces him in the defensive pairings.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (14-17-5)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Jake Bunz
Tyler Inamoto - Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Nittany Lions (20-14-2)
Forwards
Adam Pilewicz - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes
Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro
Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens
Kris Myllari - Evan Bell
James Gobetz
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Chris Funkey
Oskar Autio