Nittany Lions 5, Badgers 4: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Penn State

Connor McMenamin scored and added four assists as Penn State chased University of Wisconsin goaltender Cameron Rowe with three first-period goals in a 5-4 victory on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. The Badgers pulled within one goal twice in the third period but couldn't get a tying score.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan Holloway scored and added two assists.

No. 2: Aarne Talvitie scored two of the first-period goals.

No. 1: McMenamin's empty-net goal ended up as the winner.

Up next

The Badgers host Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team spent Friday afternoon three games over .500 for the first time since December 2017 after defeating Penn State a night earlier. The Badgers will try to extend their winning streak to four games on Friday when they close a series against the Nittany Lions at Pegula Ice Arena (5 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

No. 12 UW hasn't been four games over .500 since moving to 6-2 after a 4-2 victory against St. Lawrence on Oct. 27, 2017.