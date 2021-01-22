 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nittany Lions 5, Badgers 4: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Penn State
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Nittany Lions 5, Badgers 4: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Penn State

{{featured_button_text}}

Connor McMenamin scored and added four assists as Penn State chased University of Wisconsin goaltender Cameron Rowe with three first-period goals in a 5-4 victory on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. The Badgers pulled within one goal twice in the third period but couldn't get a tying score.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan Holloway scored and added two assists.

No. 2: Aarne Talvitie scored two of the first-period goals.

No. 1: McMenamin's empty-net goal ended up as the winner.

Up next

The Badgers host Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team spent Friday afternoon three games over .500 for the first time since December 2017 after defeating Penn State a night earlier. The Badgers will try to extend their winning streak to four games on Friday when they close a series against the Nittany Lions at Pegula Ice Arena (5 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

No. 12 UW hasn't been four games over .500 since moving to 6-2 after a 4-2 victory against St. Lawrence on Oct. 27, 2017.

Right wing Sam Stange joined defenseman Tyler Inamoto on the injured list, with Mathieu de St. Phalle set to take the former's spot on the third line a day after scoring his first goal with the Badgers.

Cameron Rowe will make his fourth straight start for UW.

Badgers (9-6, 7-3-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Jason Dhooghe / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Sam Stange (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), TBD after warmups

Nittany Lions (7-8, 4-8-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall

Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Christian Sarlo

Xander Lamppa - Conor MacEachern - Sam Sternschein

Tyler Gratton - Bobby Hampton - Adam Pilewicz

Defensemen

Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples

Mason Snell - Christian Berger

Evan Bell - Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Alex Stevens

Goaltenders

Oskar Autio

Liam Soulière

Will Holtforster

Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020

This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics