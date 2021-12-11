 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nittany Lions 5, Badgers 4, OT: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Penn State
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Nittany Lions 5, Badgers 4, OT: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Penn State

  • 0

Paul DeNaples scored 1:42 into overtime for Penn State as the Nittany Lions recovered from losing a three-goal lead in the third period for a 5-4 victory against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Carson Bantle, Corson Ceulemans and Jack Gorniak scored in the third period for the Badgers, the final score coming with 39.5 seconds left in regulation.

Penn State scored four times on 42 shots over the first two periods.

The Badgers enter the winter break at 5-12-1.

Three stars

No. 3: Bantle got his first multiple-goal game in college.

No. 2: DeNaples got the winner a night after being ejected.

No. 1: Danny Dzhaniyev scored and had two assists for the Nittany Lions.

Three key plays

Penn State used its coach's challenge on a Mathieu De St. Phalle goal that came eight seconds after Connor MacEachern put the Nittany Lions ahead 1-0 in the first period. A quick ruling found Jack Gorniak was offside on the zone entry, so the tying goal was wiped out.

UW defenseman Josh Ess failed to keep the puck in at the right point in the final minute of the first period and it turned into a Penn State odd-man rush. Jared Moe made the initial save on Ryan Kirwan but Ben Schoen put in the rebound for a 3-1 lead.

Jack Gorniak scored with 39.5 seconds left in the third period and the Badgers skating with an extra attacker. His shot from the left side after entering the zone hit the right post behind Oskar Autio and went in.

Up next

The Badgers are off until the Holiday Face-Off on Dec. 28-29 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. UW plays Yale in the first round at 7:30 p.m. after Providence plays Bowling Green at 4. The Badgers also play the 7:30 game on the second day. All four games of the tournament are on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team closes heads into the winter break after Saturday's game against Penn State at the Kohl Center (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

"We've got one left before break and there's nothing to save it for," Mathieu De St. Phalle said after Friday's 4-1 Badgers victory.

We'll see if the Badgers treat it that way and win back-to-back games for the third time this season. They swept Army in October and followed up a victory at Michigan in the second game of a series with an overtime triumph against Minnesota to open the following weekend's play.

UW didn't make any lineup changes and is giving Jared Moe both starts of a series for the second time this season. He started both losses at Michigan State last month.

Badgers (5-11-1, 2-6-1-0 Big Ten, 8 points)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Carson Bantle / Zach Urdahl - Brayden Morrison - Liam Malmquist

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injured), F Ryder Donovan (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).

Coach Tony Granato says the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has been spinning its wheels during a winless streak but needs to stay patient and responsible defensively to have success against Penn State on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Nittany Lions (10-8, 2-7-0-0, 6 points)

Forwards

Ryan Kirwan - Ben Schoen - Kevin Wall

Connor McMenamin - Connor MacEachern - Danny Dzhaniyev

Tyler Gratton - Carson Dyck - Tyler Paquette

Xander Lamppa - Chase McLane - Christian Sarlo

Adam Pilewicz

Defensemen

Christian Berger - Simon Mack

Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples

Kenny Johnson - Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Goaltenders

Oskar Autio

Liam Souliere

Doug Dorr

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Sean Fernandez.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021

A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics