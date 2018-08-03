Twelve of the 75 players called in for the USA Hockey Women's National Festival next week have ties to the University of Wisconsin.
Of the 44 members of the over-18 teams that will head to Lake Placid, New York, for the Aug. 6-13 scouting event, nine are from the Badgers' 2018-19 roster.
Forwards Britta Curl, Presley Norby, Annie Pankowski, Abby Roque and Sophia Shaver will join defensemen Natalie Buchbinder, Mikaela Gardner, Maddie Rolfes and Mekenzie Steffen in camp.
Three players who have given the Badgers a nonbinding oral commitment for future seasons — forwards Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster and defenseman Caroline Harvey — were picked for a group of 31 under-18 players.
USA Hockey is using the camp to select a pair of 22-player rosters for series against Canada later in August. The Under-22 Women's Select Team and Under-18 Women's Select Team both will play their Canadian rival in three games in Calgary from Aug. 16 to 19.
Former Badgers player and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Brianna Decker is one of the assistant coaches for the under-18 team.
Emily Engel, the assistant director of operations and video coordinator for the Badgers men's hockey team, will be the video coordinator for the USA Hockey camp.
Hockey Canada earlier announced four players with ties to UW were picked for its selection camps.
Redshirt junior goalie Kristen Campbell and freshman forward Sophie Shirley were among 41 players chosen for the under-23 camp. Forward Maddi Wheeler and defenseman Teagan Grant were picked for the under-18 group.