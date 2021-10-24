Nicole LaMantia finds room for first overtime goal as No. 1 Badgers down No. 2 Ohio State

Nicole LaMantia had never scored twice in a game for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
She can't remember ever scoring an overtime goal before.
The Badgers senior defender can put a check mark next to those two items after playing a starring role Sunday.
LaMantia scored 63 seconds into an extra session as the top-ranked Badgers got past No. 2 Ohio State 2-1 at LaBahn Arena.
"It's pretty surreal," LaMantia said.
She said she noticed from video that Buckeyes goalie Andrea Braendli had a weak spot high on her glove side, and that's what she hit both in the first period and in overtime.
"I just tried to pick the corner and they went in," LaMantia said. "Lucky."
It's probably more than luck for LaMantia, who had only eight goals in 107 games entering Sunday but has been working extra on her shot on Wednesday mornings with Badgers goaltender Kennedy Blair.
"She has probably one of the harder shots on the team and she took advantage of it today for sure," Blair said.
The Badgers got five of six points from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series between the top two teams in the USCHO.com poll, with Blair playing a key role again on Sunday.
She kept the game tied in the final minute of the first period by using her blocker to deny Paetyn Levis' 1-on-1 chance at the end of a stretch of Buckeyes pressure.
The goalie and UW's defense continued to hold off good Buckeyes chances in the second period. Defender Grace Bowlby denied Levis' pass attempt through the middle on a Buckeyes 3-on-2 rush.
Blair made two good stops on Jenn Gardiner a little more than two minutes apart in an action-packed final five minutes of the middle frame.
"That's a really good, hard-working team and I think I play better in bigger games like this," Blair said. "I have more energy. I'm more into the game. I like getting a lot of shots because I feel like I'm more focused."
Blair gloved down a Sara Saekinnen shot with nine minutes remaining, four minutes after she turned away Levis' chance on a point-blank rebound.
"She was why we got to the end 1-1," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "They had some Grade A chances that lead to my gray hairs."
UW left Gabby Rosenthal, who scored both of Ohio State's goals in the series, wide open in front of the net with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation but she fired high of the net.
"They just seemed to be more on their heels today, Wisconsin, so we took advantage of taking ice from the goal line up and made some really good plays," Buckeyes coach Nadine Muzerall said.
The Badgers handed the Buckeyes (6-2, 6-1-0-1 WCHA) their first back-to-back losses since they were swept by Minnesota Duluth in February 2020.
UW improved to 10-0 for the fourth time, joining the 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons. The Badgers (4-0-2-0 WCHA) had chances to secure that in regulation but failed to convert on a 5-on-3 chance in the third period.
Braendli made three saves on Casey O'Brien tries from the right side over the 81 seconds that the Badgers held a two-player advantage. She also held her ground on a Sophie Shirley breakaway in the second period and on Bowlby's 2-on-1 shot from the left side.
LaMantia beat her in the first period by wiring a shot into the top right corner from the left point after UW teammate Grace Shirley won a faceoff back to her. It was a sign of things to come later.
UW got two regulation victories and two overtime triumphs from an intense four-game stretch against Minnesota Duluth and the Buckeyes.
"The big picture, it's nice to win the games but more importantly find out about your team," Johnson said. "Last weekend we got challenged and this weekend you just had two good teams battling it out. The shots were even, the score was even. Who knows if we were going to get an overtime goal or we might have gone to about a 20-person shootout."