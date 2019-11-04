For the final 15 minutes of practice Monday morning, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team turned its focus to an area of the ice that contributed to a pair of losses days earlier.
At each net front, two players battled for position: a defender trying to give his goaltender a good view of an incoming puck and an offensive player looking to cause havoc.
Both components were deficient at times during the Badgers' sweep at the hands of Penn State last Thursday and Friday. Thursday, especially, the Nittany Lions were too easily able to disrupt the area in front of the UW net.
In both games, the Badgers didn't have enough of a consistent effort at returning the favor at the other end of the ice.
"That usually determines the game, net-front battles, I think," Badgers forward Ty Pelton-Byce said. "It's something that maybe we haven't done enough of at the beginning of this year. Which makes sense with how much skill we have; we can score in other ways. But I think to be really successful, we're going to have to learn to score like that."
That was the message from coach Tony Granato on Monday as UW started preparing for a non-conference series at No. 20 Omaha on Friday and Saturday.
The Badgers, who dropped five spots in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll on Monday, can't be a one-dimensional, perimeter team on offense.
"Lots of games are won on tips and screens and rebounds," Granato said. "We're going to score pretty goals; we know that. We've got enough talent to do that. But for us to be successful and to win in hard buildings, hard games and tight games, those are the goals that you have to pay a price to score on."
On the defensive side, UW was better Friday in policing the area in front of goaltender Daniel Lebedeff than it was Thursday, when all six Penn State goals came on redirections, rebounds or shots through traffic.
"That was definitely a big focus going into Friday's game after Thursday's," defenseman Tyler Inamoto said. "I think we executed really well Friday with trying to maintain that and stop them from getting those screens."
What started as a fountain of goals on the offensive side this season, however, slowed to a trickle against the Nittany Lions. After Friday's 4-2 loss left the Badgers with three goals from the weekend and seven from their last four games, leading scorer Cole Caufield said UW didn't alter its attack enough to generate more scoring.
"I think something needs to change in the way we play because, obviously, what they were doing was beating us and we didn't really evolve or adapt to what they were doing to help us grow," he said. "So we were stagnant all weekend."
The scoring opportunities don't figure to get to be any easier to come by for the Badgers over the next two weeks. Omaha ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense early this season, and No. 5 Notre Dame has traditionally been stingy in its end of the ice.
Having a Plan B when the Plan A offensive style doesn't work can help the Badgers stay in games.
"We can definitely win by scoring a lot of goals, having our power play come up with a lot of momentum," Pelton-Byce said. "But sometimes there's going to be nights where maybe we just don't have it and we're just going to have to find ways to win with gritty goals and playing good defense."
Hughes gets first NHL call-up
Cameron Hughes is set to become the 85th former Badgers player to skate in an NHL game on Monday night. The 2017-18 UW captain was called up by the Boston Bruins earlier Monday and was due to skate on the team's fourth line against Pittsburgh.
He's the first UW alum to make his NHL debut since Trent Frederic, also with the Bruins, on Jan. 29.
Hughes, a center who scored 23 goals with 69 assists in 139 collegiate games from 2014 to 2018, has played with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins since his UW career ended. He was a sixth-round draft pick by Boston in 2015.