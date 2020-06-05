NCAA hockey rules committee proposes move to 3-on-3 overtime to decide tie games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joining most other levels of the sport, NCAA hockey plans to go directly to 3-on-3 overtime to decide games tied after regulation.

The NCAA Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Rules Committee on Friday proposed the new look for overtimes, which would make a five-minute, sudden-death 3-on-3 session a required way of breaking ties instead of an option for conference games.

Previously, college games tied after 60 minutes went to a five-minute, sudden-death overtime of 5-on-5 play. If no one scored in that five minutes, the game was considered a tie for NCAA purposes, but leagues could add on five minutes of 3-on-3 and a shootout to play for an additional point.

Under the new format, games tied after regulation and the 3-on-3 session end as a tie in non-conference play. Conference and in-season tournament games can continue into a three-person shootout to determine points or which team advances.

The change needs to be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel when it meets July 22.

"Our committee's job is to do what we believe is best for the game," said Hilary Witt, the New Hampshire women's coach and interim rules committee chair. "As the game continues to evolve at all levels, we feel it is important for college hockey to evolve with it."