NCAA hockey rules committee proposes move to 3-on-3 overtime to decide tie games

Joining most other levels of the sport, NCAA hockey plans to go directly to 3-on-3 overtime to decide games tied after regulation.
The NCAA Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Rules Committee on Friday proposed the new look for overtimes, which would make a five-minute, sudden-death 3-on-3 session a required way of breaking ties instead of an option for conference games.
Previously, college games tied after 60 minutes went to a five-minute, sudden-death overtime of 5-on-5 play. If no one scored in that five minutes, the game was considered a tie for NCAA purposes, but leagues could add on five minutes of 3-on-3 and a shootout to play for an additional point.
Under the new format, games tied after regulation and the 3-on-3 session end as a tie in non-conference play. Conference and in-season tournament games can continue into a three-person shootout to determine points or which team advances.
The change needs to be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel when it meets July 22.
"Our committee's job is to do what we believe is best for the game," said Hilary Witt, the New Hampshire women's coach and interim rules committee chair. "As the game continues to evolve at all levels, we feel it is important for college hockey to evolve with it."
The rules committee determines the overtime format, but how the results are interpreted by the formulas that determine NCAA tournament selection are up to the committees governing each level of college hockey. The Division I men's committee meetings continue next week.
The impact of a 3-on-3 overtime victory could be relatively mild, depending on how the committees decide to weigh the results.
Badgers coaches have been split on 3-on-3 overtime in the past. Men's coach Tony Granato has been a proponent because it's what's used in the NHL.
"I hope someday we go straight to 3-on-3 and we skip the 5-on-5 for five minutes," he said last November. "I think it'd be better for the players and it'd be better for the fans."
Women's coach Mark Johnson wasn't in favor of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association using 3-on-3 overtimes starting last season. He argued that under the previous format where teams had to play five minutes of overtime before getting to 3-on-3, the game was getting too long.
Among six Division I men's hockey conferences, the Big Ten, National Collegiate Hockey Conference, WCHA and Atlantic Hockey used the additional 3-on-3 session last season. The WCHA was the only one of five Division I women's conferences to implement the format.
Other rule changes proposed Friday involved faceoffs. The committee recommended giving teams the choice of which faceoff circle to use after an opponent is called for a penalty or icing.
"This allows teams to potentially create more offensive opportunities," said Steve Piotrowski, the outgoing NCAA hockey secretary-rules editor and the Big Ten coordinator of officials. "If we can implement rules to create more scoring opportunities, that's a good thing."
Centers no longer will be ejected from a faceoff after an initial violation. Instead, they'll be given a warning. A second infraction on the same faceoff will result in a bench minor penalty.
