National rankings favor Badgers women's hockey team for sixth straight week

Two victories over No. 2 Ohio State solidified the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's spot atop the national rankings.
The Badgers were No. 1 for the sixth time in as many USCHO.com polls this season when the top 10 was unveiled Monday, and the Buckeyes stayed second.
UW (10-0) won both games against Ohio State last weekend, 3-1 on Saturday and 2-1 in overtime on Sunday.
Minnesota moved up two spots to third after a road sweep of former No. 3 Colgate, giving Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams the top three places. The Raiders dropped two spots to fifth behind Boston College.
The Badgers play at Minnesota State (5-3) on Friday and Saturday.
Men's team unranked
The UW men's hockey team (2-4) was out of the USCHO top 20 for the third straight week after losing a pair of games at St. Cloud State.
The Badgers play at No. 2 Michigan (5-1) on Thursday and Friday to open the Big Ten schedule.
St. Cloud State became the third team in as many weeks to hold the No. 1 spot in the USCHO poll.