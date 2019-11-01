The first few shifts of a University of Wisconsin women's hockey game against Minnesota have been known to produce surges of adrenaline far greater than in games against other opponents.
For one, it's the Border Battle, a rivalry that has played out at the highest level. For two, it's usually the best playing the best in women's college hockey and it goes at a quick tempo.
Badgers leading scorer Daryl Watts is eager to get her first chance at it this weekend in Minneapolis.
"Minnesota versus Wisconsin, I feel like everyone kind of tunes into it, the college fans," Watts said. "And then the schools just have a huge rivalry, so that's really cool."
In her first 10 games with the Badgers since transferring from Boston College, Watts has been as advertised. The left wing has shown gifts for both putting the puck away and for dishing it out.
With 28 points, she's one ahead of the pace from her freshman year at BC, 2017-18, which ended with her winning the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation's top player.
But players often are judged on how they do in the biggest games of the season. For Watts and the top-ranked Badgers, two of them come Saturday and Sunday at the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
"The good players usually step up and play pretty well in that first challenge," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "So it'll be interesting to see, especially with that whole line, where they're at. Because obviously people know about us now and they've seen us play and they see them operate and they see how we function. What are they going to do to slow these kids down?"
Watts has made an apparently seamless transition to the Badgers and to a pairing on the top line with Abby Roque and Sophie Shirley. The trio has combined for 28 of UW's 60 goals — nine of them on the top power-play unit that they also form — and 72 points.
Entering the season, Johnson was curious to see how Watts would take to her new surroundings and new teammates. He thought it might take her until Thanksgiving to feel comfortable.
"It seems like she got comfortable pretty quick," Johnson said.
Watts, a junior, credited her teammates and the coaching staff for helping her with the changes involved with moving to a new school and a new locker room.
One of her roommates, senior goaltender Kristen Campbell, has been through it. She arrived at UW in 2017 after North Dakota's program was eliminated, and she needed to work through the transition.
"I feel like whatever Daryl is going through, she knows that she can talk to me about it because she knows that I went through the same thing," Campbell said. "It's kind of crazy listening to her talk about some things because we were having the exact same emotions and feelings."
Watts recorded 130 points in 77 games over two seasons at Boston College but said it was time for a change.
"I felt like there were opportunities out there that would help me develop more as a player and put myself in a better position," she said. "And I couldn't be happier that I'm at Wisconsin."
After the Badgers defeated Minnesota for last season's NCAA championship, they lost four forwards who combined for 56 goals. Watts' arrival has helped lessen the impact of those departures.
Her quick connection with Roque and Shirley has made for a dominant force.
"I feel like we work really well together just because we can all finish, which I think is a really rare thing, especially in women's hockey, to have three players on a line who can each score," Watts said. "I think that's a huge reason why we've been so successful."
The trio holds down the top three spots in points nationally, with sophomore Shirley at 23 and senior Roque at 21. All three have shown themselves to be as adept at setting up their linemates as they are at finishing plays.
Daryl Watts became the sixth player in the Badgers' 21-year history to score in each of the team's first four games of a season.
Watts matched the UW record by scoring at least one goal in each of the first seven games of the season. She racked up seven points in the 10-0 Badgers' toughest test to date, a two-game sweep at then-No. 8 Ohio State.
In the previous two seasons, Watts got a taste of the Boston College-Boston University rivalry out East. She scored 11 goals in eight games against the Terriers.
Now, it's on to the matchup that often determines Western Collegiate Hockey Association supremacy.
"They're both great rivalries," Watts said. "I'm lucky that I got to play in the BU versus BC one and now the Border Battle.