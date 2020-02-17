Move to fourth line means limited minutes for Badgers men's hockey's Linus Weissbach

In the first two periods, he was on the ice for two Nittany Lions goals in 10 shifts and 8:46 of playing time as a part of all four lines.

Asked before last week's series what he was looking for out of Weissbach, Granato pointed back at October.

"More of what we saw earlier in the year," Granato said. "The Duluth series was kind of a signature series that I go back to and look at and say, OK, he's got it.

"From there, you've seen bits and pieces of it but you haven't seen it consistently enough to say that he understands what our team needs and what he needs to be as a player."

Weissbach forced Penn State into a defensive-zone turnover in the second period, but in the third he offered up a pass to Josh Ess in the neutral zone that turned into a Nittany Lions breakaway.

He made a nice defensive play later on the same third-period shift and then had a scoring chance at the other end of the ice.

In his first two seasons with the Badgers, Weissbach finished third in points — 26 as a freshman and 25 as a sophomore. He's third again this season with 21 points and is tied with Wyatt Kalynuk for the team lead with 17 assists.