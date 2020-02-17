Move to fourth line means limited minutes for Badgers men's hockey's Linus Weissbach

The place Linus Weissbach finds himself in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey lineup with two weeks left in the regular season is as telling as where he stood two weeks into the campaign.
In October, the junior left wing was firmly seated among the Badgers' top six forwards, getting a big share of ice time. He was called on with the top power play and was making strides with work in the defensive zone.
In a home sweep of Minnesota Duluth, Weissbach had a goal and three assists and made plays in his own end that led coach Tony Granato to call it "his best performance by a lot."
Like with the Badgers as a whole, things have never been as good since for Weissbach as they were that weekend against the two-time defending NCAA champions.
In three of the last five games, he was part of a four-man rotation on the fourth line and his ice time has been limited.
"Obviously, you want to play," Weissbach said. "But it's going to happen at some point in your life, in your career. You've just got to keep working."
The Badgers host No. 9 Arizona State in a non-conference series on Friday and Saturday, and it remains to be seen how much a part of it Weissbach will be.
In last Saturday's 3-2 loss to No. 9 Penn State at the Kohl Center, Weissbach skated only two third-period shifts and just 1:34 of the final 20 minutes as the Badgers played from behind.
In the first two periods, he was on the ice for two Nittany Lions goals in 10 shifts and 8:46 of playing time as a part of all four lines.
Asked before last week's series what he was looking for out of Weissbach, Granato pointed back at October.
"More of what we saw earlier in the year," Granato said. "The Duluth series was kind of a signature series that I go back to and look at and say, OK, he's got it.
"From there, you've seen bits and pieces of it but you haven't seen it consistently enough to say that he understands what our team needs and what he needs to be as a player."
Weissbach forced Penn State into a defensive-zone turnover in the second period, but in the third he offered up a pass to Josh Ess in the neutral zone that turned into a Nittany Lions breakaway.
He made a nice defensive play later on the same third-period shift and then had a scoring chance at the other end of the ice.
In his first two seasons with the Badgers, Weissbach finished third in points — 26 as a freshman and 25 as a sophomore. He's third again this season with 21 points and is tied with Wyatt Kalynuk for the team lead with 17 assists.
"Production is never a way to measure a player's performance," Granato said. "You measure it on little things that contribute to the betterment of our team."
Weissbach said the standard he's being held up to is as simple as being involved.
"Not a few shifts here and there," he said. "More every shift. And making the most every time you get on the ice."
Loyalty rewarded
Time will tell whether Ben Garrity is only a depth addition to the Badgers' goaltending corps starting next season. But Granato said he appreciates that the 20-year-old has been dedicated to making sure he ends up with UW.
Garrity signed a National Letter of Intent with the Badgers earlier this month. He'll join Cameron Rowe as goalies entering next fall to replace Jack Berry and Johan Blomquist, whose eligibility expires after this season. Daniel Lebedeff is due to return as a junior in 2020-21.
Garrity, a Rosemount, Minnesota, native who plays for the Minot Minotauros in the Tier II North American Hockey League, visited the Badgers as a 16-year-old and made it his goal to get an offer to join the team.
"I remember a kid that was going to do everything he could to make sure he got here," Granato said. "That part about his loyalty to our program, of saying that I can walk away from other things as long as I can get a chance to be one of your three goalies, that's what I want."
Garrity joined Rowe, forwards Matty De Saint Phalle, Liam Malmquist and Sam Stange and defensemen Anthony Kehrer, Daniel Laatsch and Luke LaMaster in the Badgers' signing class for 2020-21.
Reunion weekend
The Badgers will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first NCAA tournament team on an alumni reunion weekend during the Arizona State series.
More than 80 former UW players are scheduled to be on hand, including a dozen from the 1969-70 team that finished 23-11 under coach Bob Johnson. The Badgers lost to Cornell in the 1970 NCAA semifinals and won the third-place game against Michigan Tech.
Also due to be feted this weekend are the 1990 NCAA champions, the 2000 Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season victors and the 2010 NCAA runners-up.