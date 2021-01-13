Move out, clean, move in: A look inside the craziness of Badgers hockey doubleheader days at LaBahn Arena

"Hockey players just want to know where they're going to get dressed, what time does the game start — OK, we'll be there," he said.

Flexibility is a priority with the event management staff this season, Lubeck said. They have to organize coronavirus testing for visiting teams under Big Ten protocols in addition to the timing procedures for the games themselves.

"We're used to having a lot of different sports going on at once and visiting teams but obviously there are just a couple extra factors that are thrown into things now, so it's very tedious," Lubeck said. "You have to go through it with a fine-toothed comb every single time to make sure you didn't miss something and everyone's on the same page."

Around the two days of hockey this week, the Badgers women's basketball team is scheduled to play home games Thursday night and Sunday afternoon. With the visiting locker room being used for hockey, an alternate locker room on the opposite side of the building will get put into play for basketball.

At least that's the plan. Things have been known to need last-minute alterations.