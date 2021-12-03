Momentum disappears in a flash as No. 1 Wisconsin's unbeaten streak ends against Minnesota

“It just takes that momentum and that energy that you just created out of you,” Johnson said. “And now you look up and it just becomes harder.”
The Badgers lost for the first time this season and had a 22-game unbeaten streak that dated to last season extinguished. They trailed entering the third period for the first time since February but recovered with a Maddi Wheeler goal at the end of a 3-on-2 rush.
Minnesota won the ensuing faceoff and sent the puck deep into the Badgers’ zone. Blair went behind the net to play it and heard a teammate call for it to be sent over to her.
She moved the puck behind her for Nicole LaMantia but it slid through the defender’s skates. Blair didn’t get back in front of the net in time to stop Skaja’s shot from the right side just nine seconds after Wheeler’s goal.
“I passed it and I just got a weird bounce and it went in,” Blair said. “I mean, it’s hockey; it’s going to happen.”
It was the second time Friday that the Gophers scored without Blair in the way. Emily Oden made it 2-0 in the first period after the goalie charged forward to intercept a pass with a diving swat of her stick but had the puck go right to Gophers forward Peyton Hemp.
The initial shot hit the post and Oden got to the front of the net before Badgers forwards Caitlin Schneider and Grace Shirley to put home the rebound before Blair got back in position.
“I poke-checked it,” Blair said. “That’s all I could do.”
The Badgers knew the opening period was going to be critical after a bye week and playing only two games in 24 days. They’ve also been hit hard by illness, taking half of the team out of practice at points over the last two weeks.
“It’s being off just a touch with communication and doing things that you need to do when you play a high opponent like Minnesota,” Johnson said.
Minnesota (13-4, 8-3-0-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) won for the first time in nine games against UW (15-1-1, 9-1-3-0) and took advantage of the Badgers looking out of sorts in the first period.
It started on the opening shift when Taylor Heise, the national player of the month for November, eluded UW defender Chayla Edwards in the neutral zone to force a 2-on-1. Heise took it herself up the left wing and beat Blair to the stick side just 27 seconds in.
The Badgers rebounded with a second period in which they outshot the Gophers 18-5 and got Casey O’Brien’s team-high 17th goal of the season to cut the deficit in half.
“We got a little tentative and Wisconsin gained some momentum,” Minnesota coach Brad Frost said.
UW’s Daryl Watts had a chance from the slot with just over three minutes remaining but Gophers goaltender Lauren Bench got just enough of it with her stick to send it over the glass.
The Badgers pulled Blair for an extra attacker with 2:29 remaining but didn’t force Bench to make a save. Emily Brown blocked Grace Bowlby’s shot, Abigail Boreen got in the way of a LaMantia effort and Sophie Shirley’s try went wide.
“We didn’t really get much puck possession,” Bowlby said. “That happens some days. Bounces don’t go your way.”
UW lost for the first time since Feb. 26 and for only the third time in 36 games played in 2021.
“A loss stings no matter what,” Bowlby said. “Obviously, a loss against Minnesota stings a little bit more. I think none of us want to feel that again.”
Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28), second from right, celebrates her 3rd period goal that tied the game at 2-2. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29), left, after losing to Minnesota. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), center, celebrates a 2nd period goal. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), not pictured, scores a 2nd period goal on Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35). Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28) is at right. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35) makes a save on a shot by Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster (8) in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) makes a save in the first period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) and defenseman Sophie Helgeson (3) battle for control of puck with Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) dives for a save in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Emily Oden (21) scores past Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota 2 0 1 — 3
Wisconsin 0 1 1 — 2
First period: M — Heise 14 (Boreen, Brown), :27; Oden 7 (Hemp, Huber), 18:47.
Second period: W — O’Brien 17 (Posick), 5:22. Penalty: Boreen, M, 6:03.
Third period: W — Wheeler 8 (Wozniewicz), 4:58. M — Skaja 6, 5:07. Penalties: Hengler, M, 1:06; Drake, W, 9:14.
Saves: M (Bench 6-17-8) 31; W (Blair 11-5-8) 24. Power plays: M 0-for-1; W 0-for-2. Att. — 2,273.