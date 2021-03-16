Minnesota's 4-goal second period dooms Badgers in Big Ten championship game

McManus restored Minnesota's two-goal lead with a tap-in after a Sampo Ranta chance. Reedy beat Cameron Rowe with a wrist shot to make it 4-1. And Nelson was left open in front for a pass from behind the net.

The quick strikes ended the night for Rowe (19 saves), who was pulled for the second time in his freshman season. The other was a loss at Penn State on Jan. 22 in which he allowed three goals in less than 16 minutes.

"We were as flat-footed there for that 10 minutes as we've been for a long time," Granato said. "They played like it was a championship game."

Minnesota made its case to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Gophers, who spent time at No. 1 in the polls at midseason, finished second to the Badgers by .002 in winning percentage for the regular-season title.

The Gophers got a goal from McLaughlin midway through the first period and one by Mike Koster early in the second. Minnesota's Jack LaFontaine made 46 saves and was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

Caufield scored for the fifth straight game after being named the first unanimous Big Ten player of the year earlier Tuesday. Minnesota did a good job pushing his chances to the outside for most of the game but he got free off a faceoff win late.