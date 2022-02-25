Minnesota rolls past Wisconsin men's hockey team with third period burst against sagging defense

MINNEAPOLIS — Jared Moe kept a smile on his face as he interacted with former teammates outside the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's locker room at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

It couldn't have been easy. Not after his Badgers teammates left him to fend for himself for a lot of the final 20 minutes of his return to the arena he called home for two seasons.

Gophers defenseman Sam Rossini stopped by on his way out of the rink with a handshake and a quick greeting. Moe made it cordial.

"It's cool to come back and see everyone," said Moe, who crossed over in a rare Border Battle transfer last offseason. "There's a lot of faces I haven't seen in a while. It's good to be back."

The Badgers were back to losing on the road, something they've done 12 times in 13 tries this season and in their last nine chances, a program single-season worst.

It wasn't pretty in the third period of a 5-0 defeat against the fourth-ranked Gophers as U.S. Olympian Ben Meyers scored a natural hat trick to widen the lead.

UW's compete level sagged and the results were stark. The Badgers weren't credited with a shot on goal from below the faceoff dots. Minnesota had seven of them, including two of Meyers' strikes.

"They got up and running and we couldn't handle the speed and their work ethic and their compete level in the third period," UW coach Tony Granato said. "The first two periods, we did."

Meyers' goals made it obvious that the Badgers couldn't keep up with the Gophers, who took over first place in the Big Ten with one game left thanks to Michigan's loss at Notre Dame.

They weren't neck-and-neck with Minnesota in the first two periods, either, but it was a lot closer. Jaxon Nelson's power-play goal off a net-front redirection in the final minute of the second changed the tone of things for the final 20 minutes.

Instead of being one shot away from tying the game, the Badgers were in a deeper hole against a motivated foe.

"We never recovered from that," Granato said.

Moe made a save on Meyers after the Gophers center eluded defenseman Corson Ceulemans on a rush up the right side less than five minutes into the third period. But Meyers collected the rebound after circling around the back of the net and deposited it in the net for a 3-0 lead.

Moe wanted Meyers' second goal back; it was a sharp-angle shot from the left side. The third was a one-timer from the left circle, the kind of play for which a talented player who already has struck twice shouldn't be left alone.

"Definitely a good player," Moe said of Meyers. "Probably should put a little extra eyes on him, attention to him."

"It's kind of been the story: We crumble after goals, and I think that showed up tonight," Moe said later. "We should have been better in that part."

Minnesota (22-11-0, 16-4-1-2 Big Ten) outshot UW 19-5 in the third period and 44-20 for the game in blanking the Badgers for the first time in more than six years. UW (9-21-3, 5-14-1-3) blocked only one of 27 Gophers shot attempts in the last period.

"We didn't have the right response as a whole," Badgers alternate captain Dominick Mersch said. "Coming out in the third, we fell flat on our face, which stinks. We let our goaltender down."

UW has lost eight of its last nine games. Minnesota has won seven in a row. It was clear toward the end Friday that the teams are headed in different directions.

The Badgers swept Minnesota here last February, winning the second game 8-1. UW had its fun that night; the Gophers had theirs Friday.

"They were in a position where they could do that to us and they did it," Granato said.

A larger-than-normal Minnesota student section gave Moe an earful in the third period. "Moe's a bum," was one of their chants. "Close is better," was another, a nod toward the Minnesota goalie with whom Moe shared the bench in backing up Jack LaFontaine over most of the previous two seasons.

Close made 20 saves for his first collegiate shutout but the Badgers didn't give him too many challenging tests.

"Honestly, I didn't think there's going to be that many (students) but it was fun," Moe said. "It's probably the most intense environment I've ever played in, with people screaming at me and all that. It was expected coming into the weekend for sure."

Wisconsin 0 0 0 — 0

Minnesota 1 1 3 — 5

First period: M — Sorenson 4 (Cruikshank, Koster), 6:08. Penalty: R. Donovan, W, 6:43.

Second period: M — Nelson 5 (LaCombe, Huglen), 19:30 (pp). Penalties: Malmquist, W, :57; Team, M, 12:21; Huglen, M, 15:39; Stange, W, 19:23.

Third period: M — Meyers 12 (Koster), 4:25; Meyers 13 (Nevers, Knies), 11:41; Meyers 14 (Nevers, LaCombe), 17:19.

Saves: W (Moe 8-15-16) 39; M (Close 3-12-5) 20. Power plays: W 0-for-2; M 1-for-3. Att. — 9,350.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.