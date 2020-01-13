Minnesota overtakes Wisconsin Badgers for top spot in national women's hockey rankings

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota have swapped spots in the national rankings again.
After losing at Bemidji State on Saturday, the Badgers fell to second behind Minnesota in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll released Monday.
The Golden Gophers got 10 first-place votes to UW's five.
The Badgers took over the top spot from Minnesota on Dec. 2. The Gophers spent three weeks on top after earning a win and a tie against then-No. 1 UW in Minneapolis on Nov. 2-3.
UW and Minnesota are due to face off again on Jan. 24-25 at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers are off this weekend.
Two other Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams are in the top 10: Ohio State at No. 5 and Minnesota Duluth at No. 10.