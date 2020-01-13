You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Minnesota overtakes Wisconsin Badgers for top spot in national women's hockey rankings
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Minnesota overtakes Wisconsin Badgers for top spot in national women's hockey rankings

{{featured_button_text}}
Badgers women's hockey generic

The Badgers women's hockey team waits for the announcement of the starting lineup.

 DAVID STLUKA, UW ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota have swapped spots in the national rankings again.

After losing at Bemidji State on Saturday, the Badgers fell to second behind Minnesota in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll released Monday.

Loss to Bemidji State ends Badgers women's hockey team's 11-game winning streak

The Golden Gophers got 10 first-place votes to UW's five.

The Badgers took over the top spot from Minnesota on Dec. 2. The Gophers spent three weeks on top after earning a win and a tie against then-No. 1 UW in Minneapolis on Nov. 2-3.

UW and Minnesota are due to face off again on Jan. 24-25 at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers are off this weekend.

Two other Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams are in the top 10: Ohio State at No. 5 and Minnesota Duluth at No. 10.

See the full rankings here.

0 comments
0
1
0
2
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics