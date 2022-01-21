 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota hands top-ranked Wisconsin another loss with late goal
UW WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Minnesota hands top-ranked Wisconsin another loss with late goal

Amy Potomak was in the penalty box when the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team tied the game in the third period on Friday.

The Minnesota forward made up for it with the go-ahead goal in the final three minutes of regulation, giving the fifth-ranked Golden Gophers a 2-1 victory against the top-ranked Badgers in Minneapolis.

Minnesota secured the advantage in the regular-season series between the border rivals for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Makayla Pahl made 40 saves for the Gophers, who overcame Daryl Watts' power-play goal for the Badgers in the third period.

"We just didn't get enough goals to win the hockey game," Johnson said. "They made a nice play with three minutes to go."

Potomak scored with 2:34 remaining on a 2-on-1 rush with a pretty backhand shot from the left side after a pass from Audrey Wethington.

She was penalized earlier in the period for boarding UW defender Grace Bowlby, an infraction the referees deemed a major after a lengthy review.

Watts equalized during the power play with a flip into the top corner after getting to the net from the left side. But she also took an interference penalty to negate two of the five minutes of the advantage.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender Kennedy Blair talks about what the team learned from its first series against Minnesota this season in December.

Third-place Minnesota narrowed the gap on UW and Ohio State, who are tied for first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on point percentage. The Gophers have handed the Badgers their only two losses of the season.

Madeline Wethington put Minnesota ahead in the second period with a shot that got past Kennedy Blair's glove hand.

UW (18-2-3, 11-2-3-1 WCHA) is winless in its last four regular-season games against the Gophers (18-6-1, 13-3-1-2). It hasn't led in any of the three games of this season's Border Battle series.

"The big thing (Saturday) is to try to get the lead and see how they react when we're playing with a lead," Johnson said. "That would be a positive step in the first period (Saturday)."

