The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team added to its recruiting list Friday night with an oral commitment by Minnesota forward Luke Levandowski.
Levandowski, 16, is a sophomore for Rosemount High School in the Twin Cities suburbs who has scored four goals in his first five games this season.
He was a finalist for the Minnesota Bantam player of the year award from Youth Hockey Hub last season.
The earliest he'll join the Badgers is the fall of 2021.
Proud and honored to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey at the University of Wisconsin! I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, my family, and anyone else who has helped me along the way!#gobadgers pic.twitter.com/ZWEVRVrD5o— Luke Levandowski (@LukeLevy21) December 15, 2018
A 5-foot-11, 148-pound left-hand shot, Levandowski was described by Youth Hockey Hub last season as a "sleek skater with great hands and vision."
Levandowski played for the Minnesota Blades U16 team before the high school season.
He's the seventh player born in 2002 who has given a non-binding oral commitment to play for the Badgers. The other six all are in 11th grade this season.
@RosemountHockey Starts the season 1-0 after defeating Bloomington Jefferson 3-2. Conner Kenefick scores the game winning goal with an assist from Luke Levandowski. pic.twitter.com/cXDVseZ0RJ— Noah Fandrick (@NoahFandrick) November 28, 2018
UW has five other 10th graders on its recruiting list: forwards Ethan Mann and Caden Brown and defensemen Grayden Daul, Joe Palodichuk and Corson Ceulemans.