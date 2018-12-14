Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team added to its recruiting list Friday night with an oral commitment by Minnesota forward Luke Levandowski.

Luke Levandowski mug

Levandowski

Levandowski, 16, is a sophomore for Rosemount High School in the Twin Cities suburbs who has scored four goals in his first five games this season.

He was a finalist for the Minnesota Bantam player of the year award from Youth Hockey Hub last season.

The earliest he'll join the Badgers is the fall of 2021.

A 5-foot-11, 148-pound left-hand shot, Levandowski was described by Youth Hockey Hub last season as a "sleek skater with great hands and vision."

Levandowski played for the Minnesota Blades U16 team before the high school season.

He's the seventh player born in 2002 who has given a non-binding oral commitment to play for the Badgers. The other six all are in 11th grade this season.

UW has five other 10th graders on its recruiting list: forwards Ethan Mann and Caden Brown and defensemen Grayden Daul, Joe Palodichuk and Corson Ceulemans.

2
1
1
0
1

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments