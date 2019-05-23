The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team added another forward to its list of recruits.
Liam Malmquist, an 18-year-old from Edina, Minnesota, announced his nonbinding oral commitment to the Badgers on Twitter on Thursday.
Very happy and proud to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey at the University of Wisconsin! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. On Wisconsin! #Badgers pic.twitter.com/61P270dsbS— Liam (@Liam_Malmquist) May 23, 2019
Malmquist scored 30 goals and assisted on 31 in 30 games for Minnesota Class AA champion Edina as a senior last season. He potted his fourth hat trick of the season in the state semifinal against St. Thomas Academy.
Listed at 5-foot-8 and 146 pounds, Malmquist was a classmate of defenseman Mike Vorlicky, who has signed to be part of next season's Badgers freshman class.
Malmquist was selected by the Madison Capitols in the second round of the United States Hockey League draft, 27th overall, earlier this month.
His brother, Dylan, just finished his final season at Notre Dame as an honorable mention all-Big Ten selection.
Not including six players who have signed a National Letter of Intent for next season, he's the 30th player known to have given UW coaches an oral commitment for future seasons.
Edina Goal Hat Trick Liam Malmquist @edinahornets pic.twitter.com/4tFDKL7QVt— MNHockeyTV (@mnhockeytv) February 15, 2019
@Liam_Malmquist to @bchor17 to @Liam_Malmquist twine.... these guys must practice together... pic.twitter.com/ODsWtAVHaM— PWHT (@PWHTmn) March 9, 2019