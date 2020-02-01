Minnesota completes series sweep of Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team entered into a familiar situation Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
For the eighth time in 13 weekends this season, the Badgers needed to craft a response after losing the opening game of a series.
More often than not, they had been able to do so. Saturday did not turn into one of those occasions.
After having Friday’s game unravel in front of them, the Badgers couldn’t find the finishing touch in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota that clinched the Golden Gophers’ second sweep in Madison in the last three seasons.
Robbie Stucker’s power-play goal in the second period put Minnesota ahead for good as it improved to 9-2-1 in its last 12 games at the Kohl Center.
The loss was last-place UW’s third straight, tying for its longest skid of the season. It fell a season-high five games under .500 (10-15-1, 5-12-1-1 Big Ten), to 7-7 at home and lost both games of a series at the Kohl Center for the first time this season.
The Badgers fell to 4-3-1 after losing the first game of a series. The Gophers scored the last five goals to win 6-2 on Friday.
Minnesota (12-10-4, 7-5-4-3) went into the second intermission Saturday with a 2-1 lead thanks to Stucker’s second goal of the season.
He pinballed a power-play shot through bodies in front of the net, hitting at least one of them before the puck bounced past Badgers goaltender Jack Berry (21 saves).
The Badgers have allowed at least one power-play goal in six of the last eight games. Opponents are 9-for-33 (27%) with the man advantage in that time.
Minnesota’s Sammy Walker made it a 3-1 advantage 50 seconds into the third period with a shot from the left side that appeared to change direction off UW defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk’s leg before hitting the net.
Minnesota’s Scott Reedy and UW’s Ty Emberson traded goals in the final five minutes.
The Gophers are 7-1 since the break and pulled into a three-way tie for third place, one point behind Penn State and Ohio State in a crowded top half of the Big Ten standings.
UW, meanwhile, finished 0-3-1 against its archrival to continue an underachieving season.
The Badgers fell behind in the first period for the second straight night, but Cole Caufield’s team-high 17th goal of the season, on a rocket slap shot from above the right circle on a rush up ice, tied things.
Roman Ahcan pushed a pass across the blue line for Caufield, who had room to go to the net but chose instead to wind up and fire from distance. His shot hit the top left corner of the net.
The goal ended Gophers goaltender Jared Moe’s shutout streak at 136:50. The freshman stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief on Friday and 25 of 27 on Saturday.
Minnesota went ahead earlier in the opening period, one second after its first power play expired. Bryce Brodzinski used a subtle push on Emberson to get some room to receive a pass from Sampo Ranta and made a move on Berry before depositing the puck in the net.
It was Brodzinski’s third goal of the series and fourth in four games against the Badgers. He has only two goals in 22 other games in his freshman season.
Both teams failed on breakaway tries 90 seconds apart in the opening period. Reedy fired over the net, and Moe stopped Tarek Baker’s try to sneak the puck through his pads.
The three members of the Badgers’ leadership corps — captain Kalynuk and alternates Baker and Sean Dhooghe — all played in their 100th collegiate game. None has missed a game in his UW career.
Freshman center Alex Turcotte missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. He has sat out five games this season, and the Badgers are 1-4 in them.
UW made one personnel change, replacing fourth-line forward Brock Caufield with Mick Messner. But all four forward lines had at least one change from Friday’s game.
Caufield joined left wing Ahcan and center Ty Pelton-Byce on the top line. That sent Owen Lindmark, who had been with Ahcan and Pelton-Byce for the last six games, to center on the line chart for only the third time this season.
Dylan Holloway moved from center to left wing and played with Lindmark and Ryder Donovan on an all-freshman line.
Linus Weissbach, who played on the third line for the previous four games after being on the first and second lines for the rest of the season, was listed as the extra forward.
Minnesota didn’t have senior defenseman Tyler Nanne in the lineup for the first time in 65 games. He was injured in Friday’s game.
Minnesota 1 1 2 — 4
Wisconsin 1 0 1 — 2
First period: M — Brodzinski 6 (Ranta, Reedy), 10:07. W — C. Caufield 17 (Ahcan, Ess), 14:32. Penalties: Reedy, M, 4:54; Inamoto, W, 8:06; Lindmark, W, 15:30.
Second period: M — Stucker 2 (Meyers, Walker), 7:58 (pp). Penalties: Mersch, W, 7:09; Team, M, 16:09.
Third period: M — Walker 9 (McManus, Ranta), :50; Reedy 11 (Perbix), 15:08. W — Emberson 1 (Pelton-Byce, C. Caufield), 16:07. Penalties: Staudacher, M, 1:02; Ahcan, W, 4:48; Brodzinski, M, 4:48; R. Donovan, W, 12:20.
Saves: M (Moe 7-8-10) 25; W (Berry 7-8-6) 21. Power plays: M 1-for-4; W 0-for-3. Att. — 13,506.