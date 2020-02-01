Minnesota completes series sweep of Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

After a split over the weekend, Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato looks to an 'exciting weekend' against Minnesota.

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team entered into a familiar situation Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

For the eighth time in 13 weekends this season, the Badgers needed to craft a response after losing the opening game of a series.

More often than not, they had been able to do so. Saturday did not turn into one of those occasions.

After having Friday’s game unravel in front of them, the Badgers couldn’t find the finishing touch in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota that clinched the Golden Gophers’ second sweep in Madison in the last three seasons.

Robbie Stucker’s power-play goal in the second period put Minnesota ahead for good as it improved to 9-2-1 in its last 12 games at the Kohl Center.

The loss was last-place UW’s third straight, tying for its longest skid of the season. It fell a season-high five games under .500 (10-15-1, 5-12-1-1 Big Ten), to 7-7 at home and lost both games of a series at the Kohl Center for the first time this season.

The Badgers fell to 4-3-1 after losing the first game of a series. The Gophers scored the last five goals to win 6-2 on Friday.