Milewski on Hockey: Women's bracket sets up a chance for a new member of the NCAA winners' club

This much we know about the 2022 NCAA women's hockey tournament: There will be a team playing for its first championship March 20.
The 11-team bracket has all four of the previous title winners on one side, meaning there's an opening for a fifth entrant into the champion's club in the 21st playing of the event.
The University of Wisconsin (six titles) and Clarkson (three) play in a regional semifinal game Thursday in Boston. Minnesota (six) awaits the winner of Minnesota Duluth (five) and Harvard.
At most, there will be two previous champions in the Frozen Four at Penn State on March 18 and 20, potentially meeting in the semifinals.
One of the lingering realities about NCAA women's hockey is that it has been top heavy, especially when it comes to the final game. Not only have only four won it, only 13 ever have been in it and just six more than once.
Northeastern was close to its first title last season but lost in overtime to the Badgers. Either UW or Clarkson will stand in its way of a Frozen Four return in Saturday's regional final at Boston's Matthews Arena.
People are also reading…
Ohio State got to the Frozen Four for a second time in 2021; the Buckeyes still are trying to get past the semifinals but have been trending in an upward direction as a program.
Four other teams from ECAC Hockey — Colgate, Yale, Quinnipiac and Harvard — will be trying to end Clarkson's exclusivity as the only champion from outside the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Is this the year that the door to the hall of champions opens again? Stay tuned.
Wisconsin connections
Here are some of the connections to Wisconsin in the NCAA women's hockey tournament not on the Badgers' roster:
• Former Badgers player and Verona native Claudia Kepler is an assistant coach at Syracuse. The Orange play Quinnipiac at Ohio State, where Kepler played her first three collegiate seasons.
• Marie Dedert of Milwaukee is a backup goalie at Clarkson. She played for University School of Milwaukee and Team Wisconsin.
• Colgate forwards Eleri and Delani Mackay are from Brookfield.
• Quinnipiac first-year forward Kate Helgeson is the twin sister of Badgers defender Sophie Helgeson. Their father, Jon, played for the Badgers.
• Yale freshman defender Emmery Korfmacher is from Cottage Grove.
• Fifth-year defender Lauren MacInnis played for the Madison Capitols in the 2016-17 season before joining Northeastern. Her dad, Al, is a Hockey Hall of Fame former NHL player.
• Kyleigh Hanzlik of Minnesota is from Wisconsin Rapids. The fifth-year forward played for the Badgers from 2017 to 2019 before transferring to Robert Morris. She moved to the Gophers after the Colonials dropped their program last offseason.
• Minnesota senior forward Abigail Boreen is from Somerset.
• Holly Gruber of Plover is a freshman goalie at Minnesota Duluth.
• Ohio State junior defender Teagan Grant played two seasons at UW before transferring last offseason.
Three Badgers stars
The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Sam Stange had a goal and an assist in a three-game Big Ten quarterfinal series at Notre Dame, the former happening after he took over at center in Game 3 because of injuries.
No. 2: Sophie Shirley scored her first goal in nine games in the Badgers' WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal loss to Ohio State.
No. 1: Jared Moe's career-best 49 saves gave UW the series lead at Notre Dame, but the Badgers couldn't close it out.
Todd's top 4
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Men's hockey
1. Minnesota State: The Mavericks have won 13 in a row and 22 of 23.
2. Minnesota: The Gophers had to come from behind to avoid a home sweep by Penn State in the teams' meeting in Minneapolis in November. They play in the Big Ten semifinals Saturday.
3. Michigan: A quarterfinal sweep of Michigan State by a combined 12-1 score showed the Wolverines mean business. Notre Dame is up next, but Michigan is 0-4 against the Irish this season.
4. Denver: The Pioneers are outscoring opponents 64-21 in the second period.
Women's hockey
1. Ohio State: An overtime victory against Minnesota for the WCHA playoff title pushed the Buckeyes ahead.
2. Minnesota: The Gophers fell to 28-3 when leading after two periods.
3. Northeastern: The Huskies wrapped up a fifth straight Hockey East playoff crown.
4. Colgate: The Raiders' overtime win against Yale in the ECAC Hockey championship game gave them the right to host the Bulldogs in the first round.
One week ahead
The Badgers women's hockey team plays Clarkson in the NCAA Tournament's Boston regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Matthews Arena. The game will be streamed through Hockey East's video platform available here. The winner plays Northeastern in the regional final at noon Saturday. That video will be live here. Radio coverage in Madison will be on 100.9 FM.
Look back at coverage of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Read stories on the Badgers women's hockey games from the 2021-22 season.
Liz Schepers and Gabby Rosenthal scored second-period goals for the Buckeyes after Sophie Shirley put the Badgers in front.
O'Brien scored the first of her two goals 66 seconds into the game as the Badgers women's hockey team completed a sweep of Bemidji State.
The Wisconsin women's hockey team had to rally to start the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs in a positive way.
Goalie Kennedy Blair missed the game and forward Sarah Wozniewicz left early as injuries continued to pile up for the Badgers.
The Badgers looked undisciplined on the defensive side of the ice at times and fell into third place in the WCHA with one game to play.
Drake, Daryl Watts and Grace Bowlby all had multiple points in their last regular-season home game with the Badgers women's hockey team.
How the Wisconsin top line outmaneuvered Minnesota State, helping Daryl Watts climb the scoring chart
Watts and linemate Casey O'Brien both scored twice but the Badgers had to climb out of an early hole again.
Watts scored three times as the Badgers salvaged a split of a series against Minnesota Duluth.
Jojo Chobak made 45 saves in cranking up the level of scoring frustration a little more for UW.
Back in 1st: Daryl Watts scores twice as Wisconsin women's hockey ends road trip with victory at St. Thomas
The Badgers took over first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, going percentage points ahead of Minnesota and Ohio State.
The Badgers moved into a tie with Ohio State for second place in the WCHA with a victory at St. Cloud State.
Emma Polusny makes 54 saves for St. Cloud State, which halts a 29-game losing streak to the Badgers with the tie.
The Gophers took 11 of 12 points in the four-game regular-season series against the Badgers.
The Gophers secured the advantage in the regular-season series between the border rivals for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
The game matched the Badgers, ranked No. 1 in Division I, and the Blugolds, No. 4 in Division III.
The top-ranked Badgers went 4-for-4 in killing penalties, including one in overtime against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
O'Brien scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal in the third period for the top-ranked Badgers against the fourth-ranked Bobcats.
The Badgers swept a series in Bemidji for the first time since Feb. 3-4, 2017.
Wisconsin's most productive 1st period of season, 2 goals from Daryl Watts drive victory at Bemidji State
The Badgers hadn't scored more than two goals in a first period this season but scored four times to take control of the series opener against the Beavers.
Close but not enough was the theme for the Badgers during a series in which they never led.
The Badgers lost for the first time this season and had a 22-game unbeaten streak that dated to last season extinguished.
Brette Pettet, Makenna Webster, Sophie Shirley and Casey O'Brien all were credited with a goal and an assist for the top-ranked Badgers.
Maddi Wheeler scored twice and recorded her first four-point game for the Badgers in their first game against the Tommies.
Daryl Watts moves to 6th in all-time NCAA women's hockey scoring with hat trick in Badgers' rout of Bemidji State
Held scoreless on 56 shots a day earlier, the Badgers broke out with eight goals on Sunday.
Hannah Hogenson made 56 saves for Bemidji State, the most ever by a Badgers women's hockey opponent in a shutout. But Wisconsin managed to pick up the extra point in the shootout.
The Badgers women's hockey team earns a series sweep, thanks in part to Webster scoring three times in a 6:26 stretch of the third period.
UW outshot the Mavericks 18-3 in the third period to assume control and then guide the game to the finish.
LaMantia recorded her first two-goal performance in 108 career games for the Badgers.
Casey O'Brien's redirection late in the second period gave UW the lead for good in a 3-1 victory against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.
"We could have given up real easily down 2-0," coach Mark Johnson said after the Badgers improved to 8-0 this season.
The Badgers blanked Minnesota Duluth behind 24 saves from Kennedy Blair in their first top-10 challenge of the season.
Watts scored twice and assisted on three other goals as UW completed a sweep of St. Cloud State with a 6-1 victory at LaBahn Arena.
Badgers get emotional in honoring 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship team before they shut out St. Cloud State
Daryl Watts became only the ninth NCAA women's hockey player to reach 250 points in the victory.
Makenna Webster, Casey O'Brien and Daryl Watts all scored in the Badgers women hockey team's shutout victory.
O'Brien raised her season goal total to eight in just three games.
Fifteen of 18 Wisconsin skaters recorded at least a point as the Badgers defeated the Lions for the 19th straight time.
Sophomores Maddi Wheeler and Casey O'Brien both scored twice for the top-ranked Badgers.