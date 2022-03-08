Milewski on Hockey: Women's bracket sets up a chance for a new member of the NCAA winners' club

This much we know about the 2022 NCAA women's hockey tournament: There will be a team playing for its first championship March 20.

The 11-team bracket has all four of the previous title winners on one side, meaning there's an opening for a fifth entrant into the champion's club in the 21st playing of the event.

The University of Wisconsin (six titles) and Clarkson (three) play in a regional semifinal game Thursday in Boston. Minnesota (six) awaits the winner of Minnesota Duluth (five) and Harvard.

At most, there will be two previous champions in the Frozen Four at Penn State on March 18 and 20, potentially meeting in the semifinals.

One of the lingering realities about NCAA women's hockey is that it has been top heavy, especially when it comes to the final game. Not only have only four won it, only 13 ever have been in it and just six more than once.

Northeastern was close to its first title last season but lost in overtime to the Badgers. Either UW or Clarkson will stand in its way of a Frozen Four return in Saturday's regional final at Boston's Matthews Arena.

Ohio State got to the Frozen Four for a second time in 2021; the Buckeyes still are trying to get past the semifinals but have been trending in an upward direction as a program.

Four other teams from ECAC Hockey — Colgate, Yale, Quinnipiac and Harvard — will be trying to end Clarkson's exclusivity as the only champion from outside the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Is this the year that the door to the hall of champions opens again? Stay tuned.

Wisconsin connections

Here are some of the connections to Wisconsin in the NCAA women's hockey tournament not on the Badgers' roster:

• Former Badgers player and Verona native Claudia Kepler is an assistant coach at Syracuse. The Orange play Quinnipiac at Ohio State, where Kepler played her first three collegiate seasons.

• Marie Dedert of Milwaukee is a backup goalie at Clarkson. She played for University School of Milwaukee and Team Wisconsin.

• Colgate forwards Eleri and Delani Mackay are from Brookfield.

• Quinnipiac first-year forward Kate Helgeson is the twin sister of Badgers defender Sophie Helgeson. Their father, Jon, played for the Badgers.

• Yale freshman defender Emmery Korfmacher is from Cottage Grove.

• Fifth-year defender Lauren MacInnis played for the Madison Capitols in the 2016-17 season before joining Northeastern. Her dad, Al, is a Hockey Hall of Fame former NHL player.

• Kyleigh Hanzlik of Minnesota is from Wisconsin Rapids. The fifth-year forward played for the Badgers from 2017 to 2019 before transferring to Robert Morris. She moved to the Gophers after the Colonials dropped their program last offseason.

• Minnesota senior forward Abigail Boreen is from Somerset.

• Holly Gruber of Plover is a freshman goalie at Minnesota Duluth.

• Ohio State junior defender Teagan Grant played two seasons at UW before transferring last offseason.

Three Badgers stars

The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:

No. 3: Sam Stange had a goal and an assist in a three-game Big Ten quarterfinal series at Notre Dame, the former happening after he took over at center in Game 3 because of injuries.

No. 2: Sophie Shirley scored her first goal in nine games in the Badgers' WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal loss to Ohio State.

No. 1: Jared Moe's career-best 49 saves gave UW the series lead at Notre Dame, but the Badgers couldn't close it out.

Todd's top 4

Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:

Men's hockey

1. Minnesota State: The Mavericks have won 13 in a row and 22 of 23.

2. Minnesota: The Gophers had to come from behind to avoid a home sweep by Penn State in the teams' meeting in Minneapolis in November. They play in the Big Ten semifinals Saturday.

3. Michigan: A quarterfinal sweep of Michigan State by a combined 12-1 score showed the Wolverines mean business. Notre Dame is up next, but Michigan is 0-4 against the Irish this season.

4. Denver: The Pioneers are outscoring opponents 64-21 in the second period.

Women's hockey

1. Ohio State: An overtime victory against Minnesota for the WCHA playoff title pushed the Buckeyes ahead.

2. Minnesota: The Gophers fell to 28-3 when leading after two periods.

3. Northeastern: The Huskies wrapped up a fifth straight Hockey East playoff crown.

4. Colgate: The Raiders' overtime win against Yale in the ECAC Hockey championship game gave them the right to host the Bulldogs in the first round.

One week ahead

The Badgers women's hockey team plays Clarkson in the NCAA Tournament's Boston regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Matthews Arena. The game will be streamed through Hockey East's video platform available here. The winner plays Northeastern in the regional final at noon Saturday. That video will be live here. Radio coverage in Madison will be on 100.9 FM.

