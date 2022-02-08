Milewski on Hockey: Wisconsin senior salutes go to players on different timelines

It's a challenge to give a single moniker to the senior class that the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will celebrate at its last regular-season home game Sunday.

Their backgrounds in college hockey are wildly different.

Four of the eight have played a full five years with the team: Grace Bowlby, Caitlin Schneider, Brette Pettet and Maddie Posick have been around since the fall of 2017. Bowlby and Schneider broke the UW record for most career games played with 164 and counting.

One has played in five seasons but not all the way through: Delaney Drake wasn't with the team to start this season but rejoined a month in after a small roster got smaller because of an injury.

One played two seasons at Boston College before transferring to chase a national championship: Daryl Watts got it done by scoring the overtime goal in the 2021 national championship game.

One is at her third school and in her sixth year of college: Kennedy Blair had a redshirt season at North Dakota, moved to Mercyhurst when the Fighting Hawks dropped women's hockey, then moved to UW as a graduate student in 2020.

One missed all of last season because of the pandemic and had this season with UW cut short because of a knee injury: Madison native Kendra Nealey sat out at Cornell because the Ivy League didn't play in 2020-21 and had knee surgery after just 12 games with the Badgers following a transfer.

That's a big span of experiences leaving the Badgers after this season. All but Nealey has won an NCAA championship with UW; Bowlby, Drake, Schneider, Pettet and Posick all have two rings.

They all have suffered the mental anguish of seeing the 2020 NCAA Tournament canceled by the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic — six of them at UW, Blair at Mercyhurst and Nealey at Cornell.

Their farewell to LaBahn Arena on Sunday won't be for long, however. The Badgers are guaranteed to host a Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinal series on the weekend of Feb. 25-27 and are in position to return for an NCAA quarterfinal game March 12.

Time well spent or just time spent?

The Big Ten made two subtle changes before the 2020-21 season to speed up games. It got the thumbs-up from the NCAA to shorten intermissions from 15 minutes to 12 minutes. And it eliminated two TV timeouts per period, leaving just one.

The results were obvious. Times for conference games that ended in regulation shortened from 2:20 in 2019-20 to 2:06 last season.

That's important not only for a shrinking attention span but for fitting games into TV windows. According to one argument that has been floated, the more confident that the Big Ten Network is that it won't have to bump other programming because of long hockey games, the more hockey there will be on the channel.

Then you have games like last Friday's Badgers men's contest at Ohio State that lasted 2:37. Yes, it went to overtime, but there was a combined total of about 10 minutes in delays for video reviews.

Three were to check whether major penalties were warranted, one on a play where no infraction was called. The other was to check for goaltender interference on the Buckeyes' tying goal in the third period; the referees ruled there was none.

About 4½ minutes went toward the actual reviews. The rest of the time was for discussion and other delays before the next faceoff.

The State Journal surveyed Big Ten players at the end of the 2020-21 regular season and one of the questions was what NCAA hockey rules should be changed or added. Several of the responses were about the length of time involved in reviews.

Maybe the players were onto something.

Three Badgers stars

The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:

No. 3: Corson Ceulemans scored twice in Friday's game but had to watch the end after being ejected.

No. 2: Makenna Webster scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday's Badgers victory against Ohio State.

No. 1: Daryl Watts got WCHA forward of the week honors in part for her hat trick Saturday.

Todd's top 4

Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:

Men's hockey

1. Minnesota State: Winning streak at seven after a sweep at Bowling Green.

2. Denver: Since a four-game losing streak in October and November: 16-1-1, 11 games of five or more goals scored.

3. Quinnipiac: The Bobcats' only regulation loss was Oct. 23 against North Dakota.

4. Michigan: Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame are left on the Wolverines' regular-season schedule.

Women's hockey

1. Minnesota: The Gophers have gone 11 games without a regulation loss.

2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes have a make-up game Tuesday night at St. Cloud State between series at Minnesota State and Bemidji State.

3. Wisconsin: The Badgers are 3-3-1 in their last seven games.

4. Minnesota Duluth: The Bulldogs moved into position to host an NCAA quarterfinal game.

One week ahead

The Badgers men's hockey team plays No. 11 Notre Dame in the last two home games of the regular season. Thursday's game starts at 7:30 p.m. on BTN; Friday's contest is at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The UW women play Minnesota State at LaBahn Arena at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Badgers haven't lost to the Mavericks at home since 2014.

