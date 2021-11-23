Milewski on hockey: Wisconsin sees results for Brette Pettet, Sophie Shirley after line change

One University of Wisconsin hockey team had two key players get back in the goal column. One had a change in plan at goaltender.

Here's this week's look at the big picture and the small details of Badgers hockey.

One big takeaway: Women's hockey

Having more than one line produce is critical.

Coach Mark Johnson explained the change in the top two lines for the Badgers women's team in late October in terms of trying to spark a few players who hadn't been producing.

UW hasn't had many games since then to see results, but last week's sweep of Division I newcomer St. Thomas gave some of the interested parties opportunities to cash in.

In an Oct. 30 game at Minnesota State, Johnson shuffled the left wings on his top two lines to form new trios: Maddi Wheeler, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster in one and Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet and Sophie Shirley in the other.

Pettet was in a point-scoring drought that eventually reached eight games. Shirley was having trouble finishing chances. Both had much more to show for their efforts in last week's series against the Tommies.