Milewski on hockey: Wisconsin finds no margin for error against top-10 foes

One University of Wisconsin hockey team should get used to close games and extra time against top-10 teams. One has trouble capturing attention.
Here's this week's look at the big picture and the small details of Badgers hockey.
One big takeaway: Women's hockey
There's not much separating the best in the country.
The Badgers women's hockey team has played three series against ranked foes this season, one each against No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Minnesota. Each has finished with a game going to overtime.
Five of the six games against ranked teams have been decided by no more than one goal, excluding empty-net scores.
It's no surprise that the top-ranked team has its closest games against other top-10 teams. There's a pretty big gap between the Badgers and those that aren't near the top of the pile nationally.
What we've learned from UW's series against the Bulldogs, Buckeyes and Golden Gophers is that there's almost no margin for error.
Take last Friday's Badgers game. They probably could have gotten away with the sloppy first period they played against an unranked team. They were down 2-0 against Minnesota and had to spend the next period-plus working out of it before falling 3-2.
The way things are set up, every other series through the end of the regular season has the Badgers playing a top-10 foe. After this week's series at Bemidji State, UW has a pair of home games to open 2022 against No. 5 Quinnipiac, which owns the top spot in the PairWise Rankings.
That will present another situation where the Badgers need to be sharp coming off a layoff and more practice in being on point early in games. The meetings with top-10 teams in March won't be as forgiving as the ones in December and January.
One big takeaway: Men's hockey
Disinterest wasn't limited to ticket holders in an exhibition game.
It was easy to be only partially tuned into the Badgers' exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team. And we're not just talking about the more than 6,000 who didn't use their tickets to the contest last Thursday at the Kohl Center.
For UW players, a game that didn't count after eight weeks of contests that produced a 4-11-1 record had to be as welcomed as a surprise test in a class where you're carrying a D average.
Coach Tony Granato said ahead of time it was a chance to see more players who don't usually get a lot of ice time, but he added that it was a game the Badgers were going to try to win. The first shift provided an indication of how much of an uphill climb that was going to be.
The still-frame below shows none of the five Badgers skaters in front of goaltender Ben Garrity having awareness of Rutger McGroarty standing at the back post.
Full marks to U18 defenseman Lane Hutson for being able to get the puck from the corner through the top of the crease and to McGroarty for a tap-in that gave the visitors an early lead. But the Badgers helped open the opportunity, and it seemed completely preventable.
Granato sounded miffed after the game that UW then forced goaltender Ben Garrity — who was getting his first extended playing time with the team — to face four breakaway chances. "That pretty much says about how much we were into the game mentally," Granato said.
Yes, it was a game that didn't count for the Badgers. But they're in desperate need of anything positive, so it was a great chance to produce something in that category.
They attempted 81 shots and got 42 on goal but were shut out for the second straight game, something that hadn't happened — exhibition or not — since the 2014-15 season. (Another entry on the list of comparisons to that 4-26-5 campaign.)
It's becoming easier to see where this season could slip away from the Badgers unless the direction changes quickly.
The ice is scheduled to go in at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum starting Tuesday, three weeks before the Holiday Face-Off opens with the Badgers playing Yale and Bowling Green taking on Providence on Dec. 28.
Three Badgers stars
The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Sarah Wozniewicz had an assist in both games against Minnesota.
No. 2: Maddi Wheeler scored, added an assist and was plus-3 across the two games.
No. 1: Casey O'Brien scored three of the Badgers' four goals.
Todd's top 4
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Men's hockey
1. Minnesota State: The Mavericks are back on top after Minnesota Duluth stumbled.
2. Quinnipiac: No goals allowed by the Bobcats last week in victories at Rensselaer and Union.
3. Western Michigan: The Broncos have won six straight.
4. Minnesota Duluth: Two losses at Northern Michigan cost the Bulldogs.
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: A 15-0-1 start built some grace for the first winless series of the season.
2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes ran out to a 5-0 lead the day after losing to No. 9 Minnesota Duluth.
3. Northeastern: The Huskies are off for more than a month after their participation in the World University Games was canceled.
4. Quinnipiac: No games in December for the Bobcats.
One week ahead
The UW men's hockey team (4-11-1) reaches the halfway point of the regular season between games against Penn State (10-7) at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Friday's game is on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus and Saturday's is on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The Badgers won four of five games against the Nittany Lions last season, including a Big Ten semifinal that needed overtime.
The women's hockey team finishes its regular-season series against Bemidji State with games in Minnesota at 3 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Both are on the BTN Plus pay streaming package. The Beavers got a 0-0 tie against the Badgers on Nov. 6 before UW rebounded with an 8-1 victory the next day.