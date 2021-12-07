Milewski on hockey: Wisconsin finds no margin for error against top-10 foes

The way things are set up, every other series through the end of the regular season has the Badgers playing a top-10 foe. After this week's series at Bemidji State, UW has a pair of home games to open 2022 against No. 5 Quinnipiac, which owns the top spot in the PairWise Rankings.

That will present another situation where the Badgers need to be sharp coming off a layoff and more practice in being on point early in games. The meetings with top-10 teams in March won't be as forgiving as the ones in December and January.

One big takeaway: Men's hockey

Disinterest wasn't limited to ticket holders in an exhibition game.

It was easy to be only partially tuned into the Badgers' exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team. And we're not just talking about the more than 6,000 who didn't use their tickets to the contest last Thursday at the Kohl Center.

For UW players, a game that didn't count after eight weeks of contests that produced a 4-11-1 record had to be as welcomed as a surprise test in a class where you're carrying a D average.