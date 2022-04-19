Milewski on Hockey: Why the NCAA overtime format will get another look this offseason

It has become a ritual in every college hockey offseason ending in an even number.

The coaches from women's and men's teams meet in Florida at the American Hockey Coaches Association convention and debate the merits of various overtime formats.

The only clear answer ever reached is that there's no clear answer.

The most recent change in 2020 introduced up to five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime — the format used in most other North American leagues — as the standard for regular-season games. A 2021 survey showed head coaches were divided on that format's popularity, with more Division I men's coaches approving than Division I women's coaches.

So here we go again. The coaches will have their say this week and the NCAA Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Rules Committee, which includes coaches and administrators, will be the arbiter based in part on feedback from those discussions. Rule changes are allowed every two offseasons, and this is one of them.

Overtime is a major topic but not the only one on the table.

The major topics

The rules committee identified five major areas for consideration:

Overtime: There's little hope of consensus here, which puts the rules committee in a tough spot. There was one change from 2020 that proved to be unpopular with most of the coaches surveyed last year: the removal of a 20-minute, 5-on-5 overtime option for in-season tournaments like the Beanpot. Expect that to get looked at again even if the reasoning behind it — those games count the same in the PairWise Rankings as others so why are they played with different rules? — was sound. Still, it's a virtual lock that some coaches and administrators will be upset by whatever gets decided here.

Coaches' challenges: The rules committee will determine whether some items eligible for video replay should require a coach to put something more than the team's timeout on the line. A successful challenge would change the ruling. An unsuccessful one would draw a minor penalty for delay of game; the same system is used in the NHL. The committee also could allow video screens to be available on the bench for coaches to determine whether to challenge.

Defining the end of a game: When is a game over? It's unclear in the existing rule book, an issue that came up in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association championship game when Minnesota State's winning overtime goal was overturned after extra camera angles on a second video replay, done well after the officials left the ice, showed the puck went under the goal frame. There could be language added to the rules on what point is too late to change a decision.

Lesser penalties for hitting from behind and head contact: There have been suggestions that referees should have the option to call minor penalties when the player who is hit has put himself or herself in a vulnerable position just before the contact.

Faceoffs: Rules were changed in 2020 to assess a warning for a faceoff violation and a penalty for the second infraction on the same draw. The idea was that it would speed things up compared to the old way of kicking out the center and bringing in a new player. That's being reconsidered after two years of experience.

Other topics

There's a long list of other ideas that the committee will consider this summer. Some of the highlights:

• Adopting the new NHL rule that a player is onside when the skate is above the blue line but not in contact with the ice.

• Removing assessment of the penalty when a team scores during a delayed minor penalty. The college rules are an outlier in still imposing the penalty after a goal is scored.

• Allowing pucks that hit the netting above the glass at the end of rinks to remain in play as long as they've been shot from the offensive zone. That could prevent extra whistles but also could add a fascinating element of strategy in using the netting to set up possession behind the goal.

• Approving shootouts to be used in non-conference games. The rules committee, however, doesn't have the power to decide how results from overtimes or shootouts are used in the Ratings Percentage Index and PairWise Rankings; that's up to the sport committees.

• Reworking the language on visual interference on a goaltender when a player is in the crease. UMass had a goal counted in the first round of this year's NCAA men's tournament in this situation, which raised questions about the rule as currently structured.

• Identifying what's an "unnecessary delay" in allowing for repairs to goalie equipment. Michigan's Erik Portillo lost a skate blade on a play when Quinnipiac narrowed a deficit that had been four goals to 4-3 in the regional final and play was delayed for more than 3½ minutes while he got it fixed, halting the Bobcats' momentum. There could be some definition of how long the game can wait for equipment repair before a backup has to enter the game.

• Moving the faceoff to start a period into the offensive zone if a team carries over a power play from the previous period. Faceoffs to start a power play are moved into the offensive zone regardless of where the previous play ended, and this could extend that offensive opportunity.

• Refining the purpose of supplemental discipline as to give a second look at exceptional situations and not as a review of every major penalty.

• Defining the minimum number of players required to start a game. Leagues have different rules on this and the committee could standardize something that became more of an issue during the pandemic.

• Clarifying that offside reviews can happen even after the defending team gains possession of the puck during the play in question. As it stands, offside plays can be reviewed unless the puck leaves the zone, is stopped by a whistle or is controlled by the defending team before the goal is scored.

• Eliminating too many players from the reasons why a goal can be overturned on video replay. It's a judgment call and has been difficult to enforce consistently.

The timeline

The rules committee will survey coaches and administrators after this week's meetings in Florida. The committee meets June 14-17 during the NCAA annual meeting in Indianapolis to generate proposals that will be distributed to coaches and league commissioners for comment.

A mid-July teleconference is the point where the committee decides whether to move forward on the proposals. The NCAA's Playing Rules Oversight Panel meets in late July to give final approval or rejection to the changes for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.