Milewski on Hockey: This might be the most lopsided Big Ten season ever

There are competitions for positioning in the Big Ten standings and playoff seeds in the upcoming final weekend of the regular season.

Michigan has a leg up on Minnesota for the championship and the first-round bye. Notre Dame can pass idle Ohio State for third.

Fifth, sixth and seventh places are up for grabs between the University of Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State, although the Badgers can't finish last.

But the gap between the top and the bottom might end up being the largest in nine seasons of Big Ten play. There's no drama about who'll play at home for the first round; the difference between fourth-place Notre Dame and fifth-place UW is a staggering 21 points. The biggest ever between two teams in the final standings is 15.

Let's just say it: The Big Ten, typically a league with a decent amount of depth through the standings, is remarkably top-heavy this season.

While that's unfortunate for UW, Penn State and Michigan State, it has been a boon for Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State, all of whom are in the top 13 in the PairWise Rankings. The Big Ten could get four teams into the NCAA Tournament under a PairWise-directed selection for only the second time. (Last year's group of four Big Ten teams in the field of 16 was picked on a subjective basis because of a dearth of nonconference games.)

How did the gap get so big this season? Two thoughts:

• Instead of a projected slide while some of their best players were gone at the Olympics, Michigan and Minnesota went a combined 12-0. That's a surge to the top by talented, deep teams.

• Michigan State fell off while top player Mitchell Lewandowski was injured and has lost all 12 games it has played in 2022. That's an unforeseen collapse to the bottom from a team that ended 2021 with an 11-8-1 overall record. UW and Penn State haven't exactly brought up the bottom, either, with both having losing streaks of at least five games since the start of January.

The biggest separation between first place and last place in the first eight seasons of the Big Ten was the first season, 2013-14, when Penn State was in just its second season as a varsity team. The Nittany Lions were .583 behind champion Minnesota in point percentage that season.

The spread this season between Michigan and Michigan State under the same measure is .561 with two games to go. It theoretically could expand to .598, making this the most lopsided Big Ten season ever.

Here's a look at the Big Ten standings going into the final weekend, with the highest and lowest position each team can finish. Penn State plays at Michigan State, Michigan goes to Notre Dame and UW travels to Minnesota for two-game series.

Limping to the finish

Add this to the rarities that we've seen lately from the Badgers women's hockey team: Its record from Jan. 1 to the end of the regular season was third-worst in the 23-year history of the program.

UW is 6-5-2 in 2022. The only seasons with a worse close to the regular season were 2009-10 (6-8), when coach Mark Johnson and some of the team's stars were gone at the Olympics, and 2000-01 (6-5-3), the program's second season.

The description of the 2021-22 Badgers season hasn't been finalized, but it's hard to imagine a lack of depth and a spate of injuries not being involved somehow.

Two losses at Ohio State last week had the Badgers' top line record the only two goals and the forward corps ended up at eight players by the end. Maddie Posick, who started the season as a forward and shifted to defense when the need was there, had to go back to forward last Saturday to fill out three full lines.

Maddi Wheeler already was out with a lower-body injury then Sarah Wozniewicz suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury when she was checked into the glass Saturday.

Playing from behind has been difficult for the Badgers. Playing from behind with a disjointed offensive corps is a struggle on another level.

Can the Badgers hold together things long enough to get healthy? The clock is ticking.

Three Badgers stars

The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:

No. 3: Daryl Watts scored the UW goal Saturday for her 294th career point, nine behind Meghan Agosta's NCAA record.

No. 2: Makenna Webster had a goal and an assist against the Buckeyes.

No. 1: Cami Kronish was the bright spot for the Badgers. She stopped all 11 shots she faced in the third period Friday and 43 of 45 on Saturday.

Todd's top 4

Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:

Women's hockey

1. Minnesota: Seven straight wins for the Gophers.

2. Ohio State: Goalie Amanda Thiele did well while Andrea Braendli was at the Olympics.

3. Northeastern: The Huskies ended the regular season with a 13th shutout.

4. Wisconsin: The power play, scoreless in its last nine tries, has slipped to 19th out of 41 teams.

Men's hockey

1. Minnesota State: Five straight regular-season championships for the Mavericks.

2. Michigan: A highlight-reel goal from Luke Hughes punctuated a shutout victory against Ohio State on Saturday.

3. Denver: The Pioneers have outshot opponents in 26 of 30 games.

4. Minnesota: Ben Meyers returned from the Olympics with three points in a come-from-behind victory at Penn State on Saturday.

One week ahead

The fourth-ranked Badgers women's hockey team plays Bemidji State in the first round of the WCHA playoffs. Game times are 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (if necessary). The Beavers won the first game at LaBahn Arena in 2012; they're 1-16-2 there since.

The men's team finishes the regular season at No. 4 Minnesota at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. The Badgers have been held to fewer than three goals only once in their last eight games at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

