Milewski on Hockey: The 5 most memorable Wisconsin games in Milwaukee

Tuesday starts a new era for college hockey in Milwaukee with the Holiday Face-Off at the Fiserv Forum.
No. 16 Providence and Bowling Green open the two-day tournament with the first NCAA Division I men's hockey game in Milwaukee since the University of Wisconsin won the 2006 national championship at the Bradley Center.
That building is gone now, something of a trend for the venues in which UW won its six NCAA titles. The only one left standing is the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (1981). Boston Garden (1973), the Detroit Olympia (1977), the original Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks (1983) and Detroit's Joe Louis Arena (1990) all have joined the Bradley Center in being razed.
So if you're going to this week's tournament at the Fiserv Forum, located just north of where the Bradley Center used to be, maybe you'll give a nod to the old site where you watched so many Badger Hockey Showdown games, took in a College Hockey Showcase, experienced three WCHA Final Fives and three Frozen Fours and played hours of ball hockey in the corridors waiting for your parents to pick you up from Milwaukee Admirals games as a kid. Maybe just me on that last part.
In the spirit of nostalgia, here are my five most memorable Badgers games at the old Bradley Center.
No. 5: Dec. 29, 1992 — Boston University 6, UW 3
It felt like the Badgers were invincible at the Bradley Center after they won the first three Badger Hockey Showdowns and knocked off Boston College 10-3 in the 1992 semifinals. Former Madison West goaltender J.P. McKersie and Boston University had other ideas.
The announced attendance ballooned to an all-time Showdown high of 17,749, but McKersie stopped 31 shots to deny UW another championship.
No. 4: April 6, 2006 — UW 5, Maine 2
A Ross Carlson short-handed goal put the Badgers ahead for good in the second period of the Frozen Four semifinal, and Ben Street scored less than a minute after the Black Bears cut UW's lead to one in the third period.
The game featured two goalies who went on to play more than 400 NHL games: UW's Brian Elliott and Maine's Ben Bishop.
No. 3: Dec. 29, 1994 — UW 6, Lake Superior State 4
Enough time had lapsed and enough players had moved on since the 1992 NCAA championship game between the teams to dampen the revenge factor for the Badgers. But the Lakers had been in three straight national title games, losing only the 1993 one in front of a hostile crowd in Milwaukee.
So UW's victory for the Showdown championship, guided by two goals and an assist from Joe Bianchi, maybe was vindication for coach Jeff Sauer. Badgers fans certainly enjoyed it, too.
No. 2: March 21, 1998 — UW 3, North Dakota 2
This is actually a combination of two really good games between the Badgers and North Dakota in Milwaukee in less than two years that ended with the same score. The Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Five championship game was the first, won by UW with a third-period goal by Bianchi.
The second was for the 1999 Showdown championship, and it went to overtime before Lee Goren won it for North Dakota. The teams ended that 1999-2000 season in a race for the WCHA regular-season title (won by UW) and in another playoff championship game (won by UND in Minneapolis).
No. 1: April 8, 2006 — UW 2, Boston College 1
Here's where I'll admit that I didn't see the first few seconds of the Badgers celebrating their national championship. I was sitting at the media table right in front of the suite where the video reviews took place and when Brian Boyle's redirection got past Brian Elliott and appeared to hit the post with 2 seconds remaining, my head went back to the replay booth.
I remember the crew immediately starting to roll back the footage to check whether the puck was in. There was so much traffic in front of the net that it was impossible to tell from where we were seated. The overhead camera told the story, however, and that was that.
Could you ever forget that atmosphere? The only comparable for me was 2002, when Minnesota won the championship in overtime in St. Paul after trailing Maine into the final minute. And what a tiebreaking third-period goal by the Badgers power play, with great, quick passes by Andrew Joudrey, Adam Burish and Joe Pavelski opening a lane for Tom Gilbert to score untouched from the slot.
