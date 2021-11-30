Milewski on hockey: Small crowds should sound an alarm for Wisconsin men's program

One University of Wisconsin hockey team has major attendance concerns. One has a Border Battle amid intriguing recruiting news.

Here's this week's look at the big picture and the small details of Badgers hockey.

One big takeaway: Men's hockey

The smallest crowds for a regular-season game at the Kohl Center should be cause for alarm.

The Badgers men's team advertised that it had 6,000 rally towels to give away at last Friday's home game against Clarkson. They had legendary former UW coach Bob Johnson's image on them to honor the 30th anniversary of his death from a brain tumor as the team held its Faceoff Against Cancer night.

The crowd was so small for the series opener that there were still stacks of the giveaways waiting for fans when they entered Saturday's game.

The attendance figures for the games officially were listed as 7,930 and 8,919 in the box score. Never confuse the announced attendance with the actual number of people in the building, which is a red flag about the health of the program when it's as small as it was last weekend.

There were fewer than 3,500 tickets scanned for Friday's game and around 3,600 for Saturday's, according to a source.