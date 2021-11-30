Milewski on hockey: Small crowds should sound an alarm for Wisconsin men's program

One University of Wisconsin hockey team has major attendance concerns. One has a Border Battle amid intriguing recruiting news.
Here's this week's look at the big picture and the small details of Badgers hockey.
One big takeaway: Men's hockey
The smallest crowds for a regular-season game at the Kohl Center should be cause for alarm.
The Badgers men's team advertised that it had 6,000 rally towels to give away at last Friday's home game against Clarkson. They had legendary former UW coach Bob Johnson's image on them to honor the 30th anniversary of his death from a brain tumor as the team held its Faceoff Against Cancer night.
The crowd was so small for the series opener that there were still stacks of the giveaways waiting for fans when they entered Saturday's game.
The attendance figures for the games officially were listed as 7,930 and 8,919 in the box score. Never confuse the announced attendance with the actual number of people in the building, which is a red flag about the health of the program when it's as small as it was last weekend.
There were fewer than 3,500 tickets scanned for Friday's game and around 3,600 for Saturday's, according to a source.
UW has been using ticket scanners at gates since 2006, so there are 14 previous seasons worth of home games to use as comparisons for the number of spectators in the venue. (No tickets were issued last season because games were closed to all but media, some family members and some scouts during the pandemic.)
None of the 268 games with data from the 2006-07 season through 2019-20 had a scanned total as low as the ones recorded last weekend. The previous low was 3,754 on Nov. 26, 2017, against Mercyhurst, when a crowd of 9,067 was listed.
Some caveats come into play here. Many students were gone for Thanksgiving; only a few rows were occupied behind the south goal. The attendance trend for Thanksgiving weekend home games has been pointing down over the last decade.
Crowds have been smaller around sports since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Sportico reported. The Badgers football team felt that, too, for home games this season.
But the Badgers' struggles have to be one of the major reasons for the concerning crowd sizes. UW is 4-11-1 after winning the Big Ten championship during a season when fans couldn't attend.
It's a major challenge for Tony Granato and Co. to reinvigorate the fan base. His introduction as coach in 2016 prompted renewed interest and a rise in season ticket sales for his debut season.
Mediocre seasons in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 — combined record 42-57-11 — somewhat deflated the balloon. This season's woes have made the job much tougher, and the paltry numbers of spectators last week should be sending off alarm bells with the Badgers.
And it was a shame that on a night of tribute to Johnson timed to coincide with the anniversary of his passing, so few people were there to see it.
One big takeaway: Women's hockey
Two recruiting flips might add some more intrigue to this Border Battle series and ones in the future.
The Badgers and Minnesota, rivals to the highest degree in NCAA women's hockey, tend to go after the same kinds of players in recruiting. Both teams add highly skilled athletes with impressive pedigrees each year, continuing the tradition of the Border Battle as some of the best games to watch each season.
They meet Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena, but the last few months already have brought the battle out in them.
Forward Claire Enright of Lakeville South High School in the Twin Cities metro area and a pick for the U.S. Under-18 World Championship team originally committed to Minnesota. She changed course and signed with the Badgers when the National Letter of Intent period opened.
Defender Vivian Jungels, the highest-scoring defenseman in the history of the Edina High School girls program through three seasons with the team (108 points in 71 games), was committed to the Gophers until earlier this year. She, too, flipped to the Badgers.
Enright and Jungels won't be on the ice in the Border Battle until next season. That kind of movement, however, could raise the temperature of a series that doesn't really need much prompting to reach high levels.
Then there's this: Jungels' older sister, Tella, is a sophomore forward for the Gophers. With open transfers, we've already seen a player competing for Minnesota in one season and UW the next (goalie Jared Moe from the Badgers men's team). There could be sisters on opposite sides of the rivalry next season.
One good tweet
THE MAN OF THE HOUR!! Joe Pavelski hits a milestone of 400 career goals in tonight's game! @Meesh_McMahon sits with Pavs and his son post game to go over the highlights, and how important it is to have the support of a family. pic.twitter.com/d3aXiusJMK— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) November 27, 2021
Joe Pavelski extended his lead as the NHL goal-scoring leader among former Badgers players when he reached 400 with two goals for Dallas last Friday.
Dany Heatley is second on the list with 372, while Scott Mellanby is third at 364. Craig Smith is second among active former UW players at 177.
Pavelski can become the first player age 37 or older to record multiple points in three straight games since Martin St. Louis in 2013-14. The Stars host Carolina on Tuesday night.
Three Badgers stars
The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Roman Ahcan was unlucky with the goalposts twice Saturday and had 24 of UW's 150 shot attempts during the series.
No. 2: Jared Moe was solid in goal Friday with 23 saves in a 1-1 tie.
No. 1: Tarek Baker scored the only goal of the weekend for UW and was close to an overtime winner Friday.
Todd's top 4
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: Its first major challenge in more than a month comes this weekend with No. 5 Minnesota coming to LaBahn Arena.
2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes' winning streak is at eight games since a pair of losses to UW.
3. Northeastern: The Huskies have allowed two goals or fewer in four of the last five two-game weekends.
4. Quinnipiac: The Bobcats are 15-1-2, but their schedule strength is 22nd out of 41 teams.
Men's hockey
1. Minnesota Duluth: The Bulldogs are on top for the first time since early in the season after they won the 2019 NCAA championship.
2. Michigan: Two home victories over Niagara (2-8-2) didn't exactly help the strength of schedule.
3. Minnesota State: A 1-0 loss at Lake Superior State last Friday came with a number of Mavericks players out because of illness.
4. St. Cloud State: A big home series against No. 7 North Dakota awaits.
One week ahead
The UW men's team has its first weekend without a regular-season game since the season started, but it plays the U.S. Under-18 Team at the Kohl Center at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The No. 1 Badgers women's team hosts No. 5 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.