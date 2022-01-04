Milewski on Hockey: Reframing what's possible for Wisconsin men's and women's teams in 2022

One University of Wisconsin hockey team has put itself in position for another run at a championship. One has a new entry in the trophy case but some of the same issues to resolve.
Let's reframe what the next 11 weeks could bring for both of the Badgers hockey teams.
Women's hockey: Set up for a run
Season-ending injuries to two players haven't derailed the UW women's hockey team's plans for the season. Everything's right where the Badgers want.
They have six Western Collegiate Hockey Association series remaining over the final seven weeks of the regular season, starting with the first visit of league newcomer St. Thomas on Jan. 15 and 16. The schedule alternates between teams in the top half and bottom half of the league, which seems to lay out things in a decent way for UW.
The league championship could come down to the final weekend of the season and UW's series at Ohio State on Feb. 18 and 19. The Badgers and Buckeyes are tied atop the WCHA with 40 points.
UW has lost forward Marianne Picard and defender Kendra Nealey to knee surgeries and now plays with just 10 forwards after moving Maddie Posick to defense. Depth is a luxury that the Badgers don't have this season, so coach Mark Johnson emphasized again last week how important it is that the team stays healthy in the second half.
The Badgers can't afford to be without critical players once the postseason starts in the last week of February if they're going to make runs at a second consecutive WCHA playoff title and third straight NCAA championship. And those are goals that are within reach because of how they've built through 22 games.
Men's hockey: A problem left unsolved
Did the Badgers men's team get more for winning the Holiday Face-Off than a trophy, some hats, a banner and nice memories from the first hockey games at Fiserv Forum? It shouldn't take long to find out, but it's not likely that a switch has been flipped to make UW a different team for the second half of the season.
Even in the 2-2 tie against No. 16 Providence last Wednesday in the championship game, the Badgers were outplayed for a stretch of the second period and into the early going of the third. That game could have been out of reach at 4-0 if not for a Friars goal overturned for a high stick and a breakaway save by Jared Moe.
UW hasn't solved the problem of going dormant for minutes at a time, which is why it's tough to see a major turnaround coming for a team that enters 2022 with a 6-12-2 record. The Badgers have another ranked opponent ahead Friday and Saturday when they host No. 17 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are averaging 5.2 goals per game during a five-game winning streak as they come to the Kohl Center to finish the first rotation of Big Ten opponents on the Badgers' schedule.
It's all Big Ten games the rest of the way for UW after finishing 3-5-2 in nonconference play. Four home games open the 2022 part of the schedule, and that should be more than enough time to determine whether there's some hope for the Badgers to salvage something from this season besides a holiday tournament championship.
Three Badgers stars
The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Sarah Wozniewicz had two assists in UW's 5-2 victory against Quinnipiac on Saturday and scored the Badgers' only goal in a 1-1 tie Sunday.
No. 2: Corson Ceulemans scored off a fortunate bounce to get UW going in the third period Wednesday against Providence in the Holiday Face-Off championship game and his play to get the puck to the net set up the equalizer.
No. 1: Mathieu De St. Phalle scored in both of UW's games in Milwaukee, with his third-period goal tying Providence with 4:05 remaining.
Todd's top 4
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Men's hockey
1. Minnesota State: The Mavericks returned from break with a home-and-home sweep of previously No. 4 Minnesota Duluth.
2. Quinnipiac: The Bobcats are the last one-loss team after Cornell's losses at Arizona State.
3. Western Michigan: It would have been nice to see how the Broncos would have fared against Michigan again after the teams split a home-and-home series in October. The short-handed Wolverines had other thoughts and backed out.
4. St. Cloud State: The Huskies ended their nonconference schedule 8-2 and are up to third in the RPI and fourth in the PairWise Rankings.
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: The Badgers' on-again, off-again schedule continues.
2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes, off for more than a month, host Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday.
3. Northeastern: The Huskies don't have a team ranked in the top 10 on their upcoming schedule until the last weekend of the regular season, Feb. 18-19 against No. 10 Connecticut.
4. Quinnipiac: The Bobcats joined Clarkson as the only nonconference teams to get as much as a tie at LaBahn Arena.
One week ahead
The Badgers men's hockey team resumes its Big Ten schedule with games at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday against No. 17 Ohio State at the Kohl Center. Both games are on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus. The Buckeyes have won five in a row, starting with a 6-1 thrashing of Michigan on Dec. 11.
The UW women's team plays UW-Eau Claire in an exhibition at 7 p.m. Monday at LaBahn Arena. The cost of admission is a new or gently used children's book that will be donated to early level readers.
