Milewski on Hockey: Reframing what's possible for Wisconsin men's and women's teams in 2022

The Badgers can't afford to be without critical players once the postseason starts in the last week of February if they're going to make runs at a second consecutive WCHA playoff title and third straight NCAA championship. And those are goals that are within reach because of how they've built through 22 games.

Men's hockey: A problem left unsolved

Did the Badgers men's team get more for winning the Holiday Face-Off than a trophy, some hats, a banner and nice memories from the first hockey games at Fiserv Forum? It shouldn't take long to find out, but it's not likely that a switch has been flipped to make UW a different team for the second half of the season.

Even in the 2-2 tie against No. 16 Providence last Wednesday in the championship game, the Badgers were outplayed for a stretch of the second period and into the early going of the third. That game could have been out of reach at 4-0 if not for a Friars goal overturned for a high stick and a breakaway save by Jared Moe.