Milewski on hockey: No. 1 Badgers don't have a scoring problem, until they do

Still, it's rare to see the Badgers shut out (twice in the last three seasons) or held to just one goal (five times in the last three seasons). So it's not like UW has a scoring problem — unless one suddenly shows up late in the season.

One big takeaway: Men's hockey

There was progress in three weeks playing against only top-five teams, but how far does it stretch?

We have more data points to assess the Badgers at the end of what appears now to be the most difficult three-week span of the season.

They were more competitive against Michigan and Minnesota in the final two weeks than they were against St. Cloud State at the start of the six-game segment. There's an argument to be made that the Badgers are better suited to play against younger, free-wheeling teams like the Wolverines and Gophers than against the older, physical Huskies. That line of thinking gets a boost from UW's losses to veteran teams Michigan Tech to start the season and Bemidji State to end last season.