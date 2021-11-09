Milewski on hockey: No. 1 Badgers don't have a scoring problem, until they do

One University of Wisconsin hockey team has a chance to take a breath. One has reached the end of a daunting stretch on the schedule.
Here's this week's look at the big picture and the small details of Badgers hockey.
One big takeaway: Women's hockey
The Badgers take a break with a positive resume but some things to keep an eye on.
It took until the seventh week of a seven-week unbroken stretch of weekend series for the Badgers' record to add something not in the win column. (OK, that's only partially true because if you're talking about the hard-to-read conference standings, the overtime victories against Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State don't count for full credit. So there's that.)
That blemish was a 0-0 tie, and it was followed by an 8-1 thrashing of Bemidji State on Sunday that addressed a lot of the concerns raised in the shutout.
So as the Badgers get away from the grind for the first bye week of the season, they're in an admirable place as owners of the top spot in the national rankings, best record in Division I women's hockey among teams that have played more than four games, third-ranked offense and second-ranked defense.
But how much is that shutout Saturday going to stand out as the season goes on? Credit Bemidji State's Hannah Hogenson for an impressive 56-save effort, but it also brings up something to watch as the rest of the season plays out.
Badgers championship quests have been derailed in the past when they've met with goalies playing at their best. Ohio State's Andrea Braendli denied UW a Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff title in 2000 with 41 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory.
A year earlier, she held the Badgers to three goals on 95 shots in two ties that sent them down to second place on the final weekend of the regular season.
Clarkson's Shea Tiley blanked UW with 41 saves in the 2017 NCAA championship game.
Still, it's rare to see the Badgers shut out (twice in the last three seasons) or held to just one goal (five times in the last three seasons). So it's not like UW has a scoring problem — unless one suddenly shows up late in the season.
One big takeaway: Men's hockey
There was progress in three weeks playing against only top-five teams, but how far does it stretch?
We have more data points to assess the Badgers at the end of what appears now to be the most difficult three-week span of the season.
They were more competitive against Michigan and Minnesota in the final two weeks than they were against St. Cloud State at the start of the six-game segment. There's an argument to be made that the Badgers are better suited to play against younger, free-wheeling teams like the Wolverines and Gophers than against the older, physical Huskies. That line of thinking gets a boost from UW's losses to veteran teams Michigan Tech to start the season and Bemidji State to end last season.
Even so, the Badgers had more positive points to absorb from the last two weeks. They start with a resilience that will serve them to show more often. UW saw Michigan cut its two-goal lead to one twice Oct. 29 but had a response both times. Minnesota took a two-goal lead last Friday before the Badgers overcame that and a fluky own goal to win in overtime.
Defenseman Corson Ceulemans started to consistently show confidence in his abilities last week, with a willingness to try stickhandling through defenders —with some success — a sign of it. Unfortunately for the Badgers, he's not back in practice yet after absorbing a high hit by Matt Staudacher on Saturday for which the Big Ten levied a one-game suspension to the Minnesota defenseman.
The question now is how often will the Badgers play the way they did in landing victories over then-No. 2 Michigan and then-No. 5 Minnesota? Saturday's loss to the Gophers was a comedown and a sign that consistency is still a concern for UW.
If the high-level play the Badgers (4-6) have shown at times this season stays something they show only at times, it's going to be hard for the record to improve.
One great tweet
November 4, 2021
Former Badgers forward Matthew Ford, a member of the 2006 NCAA championship team, officially brought his playing career to a close last week. He hasn't played since the pandemic ended the American Hockey League season in 2020.
Ford was credited with 21 goals in a UW career that ran from 2004 to 2008, but if there was ever an asterisk needed, it's there. He fired a shot through Denver goalie Peter Mannino's pads just before time expired Jan. 11, 2008, a goal that would have sent the Badgers and Pioneers to overtime at 3-3.
But referee Randy Schmidt made an error in watching the video review to confirm his on-ice goal call and wrongly overturned the score. The Western Collegiate Hockey Association later admitted it should have counted.
So it should be 22 career goals on Ford's UW resume. Not that it's going to change, of course.
Three Badgers stars
Here are the three best performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: It took Caitlin Schneider a while — 14 games and 32 shots on goal to be exact — but she scored her first goal of the season Sunday. She added a second and an assist.
No. 2: Brock Caufield's overtime goal Friday made him the first Badgers players to score in extra time against Minnesota in the 21st century.
No. 1: Daryl Watts has been outscored by Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster this season, but she has been clutch for UW. She scored the only goal in a shootout Saturday to get the Badgers the extra point and recorded her fourth collegiate hat trick Sunday.
Todd's top four
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: The Badgers go into the first break of the season undefeated.
2. Ohio State: Two comfortable victories at St. Thomas got the Buckeyes to 10 wins on the season.
3. Minnesota: Off last week.
4. Northeastern: Colgate's stumble gave the Huskies a boost.
Men's hockey
1. St. Cloud State: The Huskies had a scare at Colorado College last week but made it through with an overtime win and a regulation triumph.
2. Michigan: No problem against rival Michigan State at home; more of a challenge on the road. Two wins, regardless.
3. Minnesota Duluth: A shutout victory was a good response to a series-opening loss at top-10 Western Michigan.
4. Minnesota State: A road loss to Ferris State last Friday was the first stumble against an unranked foe.
One week ahead
The men's hockey team is back on the road to play No. 15 Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Friday's game is on NBCSN and Saturday's is on NBC Sports Chicago. The Badgers swept the Fighting Irish in South Bend to open the 2020-21 season.