Milewski on hockey midseason mailbag: Answering questions on Wisconsin coaching, post-Olympics eligibility and more

The gap between Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway, Linus Weissbach and Ty Pelton-Byce from last season's team and the group of forwards getting big minutes this season is immense. There's just not the depth of talent up front on this season's team to deliver.

Are the Badgers missing development opportunities with players? There haven't been many in recent years who have taken big steps as players, other than those who came in with NHL first-round pick expectations.

Are they not committed enough? You could get that impression from the way the Badgers sleep-walked through the first two periods against Penn State in the last game before the break.

It's a puzzle.

Men's hockey departures

I don't see much of a market for any of the underclassmen to turn pro after this season. Corson Ceulemans needs at least another year before he's ready to step up to the next level.

It'll be interesting to see how much activity there will be with the transfer portal among Badgers players. There was only one UW entry last offseason, and defenseman Shay Donovan ended up returning after a potential move didn't pan out. But that was after a successful season.