Milewski on hockey midseason mailbag: Answering questions on Wisconsin coaching, post-Olympics eligibility and more
UW HOCKEY

The University of Wisconsin hockey teams are off for another week, so let's answer some reader questions.

We'll group these by topic. Thanks to everyone who sent in a question. I'm always open for questions, feedback and tips through the email in the bio at the bottom of the story or through Twitter @ToddMilewski.

Men's hockey coaching

The first half of this set of questions comes via ones submitted for an Open Jim Q&A last month.

Let's start with this: I don't have any indication right now that UW athletic department administration is planning a change at the top of the men's hockey program. Athletic director Chris McIntosh recently reiterated his confidence in coach Tony Granato, who's less than a year removed from being the Big Ten coach of the year.

This season, however, has been a major disappointment, even if some of the elements of a 5-12-1 start were peeking through before games started. A change in the staff seems like a good possibility if things don't improve in the second half. Remember 2015? Barry Alvarez told Mike Eaves to make changes after the 4-26-5 season, and the coach jettisoned assistants Matt Walsh and Gary Shuchuk.

Barring a dramatic turnaround in the next three months, it'll be four losing seasons out of five with the current staff of Granato and associate head coaches Mark Osiecki and Mark Strobel. That seems ripe for change with a program like the Badgers.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Getting to Andrew's question, I wonder if the next time the Badgers have to hire a coach it'll be someone without ties to the program. People have brought up successful college coaches like Minnesota Duluth's Scott Sandelin and Minnesota State's Mike Hastings, but I have a hard time seeing them leaving good situations for what would be a rebuilding project, even if the money's better.

I've heard people suggest names that also were thrown around in 2002 — Mark Johnson and George Gwozdecky. They're 64 and 68, respectively, and already have good jobs, so I don't see it.

Here are three names that I'd put in the mix for any coaching opening right now based on their track records: Tim Coghlin of Division III power St. Norbert, successful longtime junior coach Fred Harbinson and former Badgers assistant Luke Strand, now with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League. Add Ohio State's Steve Rohlik if you think a former Badgers player needs to be included.

But I don't think it'll get to that in 2022. At least not as things currently stand.

Women's hockey Olympic hopefuls

The four players mentioned above could have been with the Badgers women's hockey team this season but started with the USA Hockey Olympic residency program. Three of them — Natalie Buchbinder, Britta Curl and Lacey Eden — have been released, with Harvey looking like she'll have an Olympic team spot before she even starts college.

The short answer to the question is that this season doesn't count toward their NCAA eligibility. Buchbinder has one season left, Curl two and Eden and Harvey four apiece.

The deeper response is that there's nothing stopping Buchbinder, Curl and Eden from enrolling in school for the second semester and rejoining the Badgers to use one of those years of eligibility. You can argue whether that's a good use of a year of eligibility. There have been a lot of non-committal answers when I've asked about it.

Men's hockey struggles

There's the issue, right? If you can be good enough to win consecutive games against Michigan and Minnesota and bad enough to score only seven goals in a subsequent seven-game winless skid, there's a problem with consistency. And it starts with scoring production.

The gap between Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway, Linus Weissbach and Ty Pelton-Byce from last season's team and the group of forwards getting big minutes this season is immense. There's just not the depth of talent up front on this season's team to deliver.

Are the Badgers missing development opportunities with players? There haven't been many in recent years who have taken big steps as players, other than those who came in with NHL first-round pick expectations.

Are they not committed enough? You could get that impression from the way the Badgers sleep-walked through the first two periods against Penn State in the last game before the break.

It's a puzzle.

Men's hockey departures

I don't see much of a market for any of the underclassmen to turn pro after this season. Corson Ceulemans needs at least another year before he's ready to step up to the next level.

It'll be interesting to see how much activity there will be with the transfer portal among Badgers players. There was only one UW entry last offseason, and defenseman Shay Donovan ended up returning after a potential move didn't pan out. But that was after a successful season.

As for how things could mesh next season, it's hard to say. The returners will need to bring more than they have this season. The addition of Charlie Stramel could bring a go-to scorer at forward. Defensemen Tyson Jugnauth and Boston Buckberger probably will need an adjustment period like Ceulemans did.

Men's hockey alums

He's a CPA and partner at Licari, Larsen & Co. in his hometown of Duluth, Minnesota.

That's a question that can be answered differently 15 years after the fact than it could be in 2006. Earl was a drafted player who scored 24 goals as a junior. To me, that's signing territory more often than not.

And maybe his NHL career didn't get off the ground, but he spent 15 years as a pro before retiring. Not too bad of a way to make a living.

There are a few in the coaching ranks that I know of. Andrew Brandt has been a coach in the ECHL and now is associate head coach at St. Norbert. Josh Engel (Rice Lake) and Corbin McGuire (University School of Milwaukee) are coaching high school teams in Wisconsin.

General LaBahn Arena queries

It's nothing fancy, really, although it did get a makeover a few years ago. Here are some photos from pre-pandemic times.

LaBahn Arena
LaBahn Arena
LaBahn Arena

LaBahn Arena opened in 2012 on what used to be a surface parking lot. It's named for Charles and Mary Ann LaBahn, the lead donors toward construction. Charles LaBahn was a UW swimmer in the late 1940s and has held roles with the National W Club, Wisconsin Alumni Association and UW Foundation.

Why is the Badgers hockey facility named for a UW swimmer? LaBahn Arena also has locker room facilities for the swimming and diving programs on the upper level. A bridge connects the venue to the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center at the Nicholas Recreation Center.

