Milewski on Hockey: How recruits view the struggles of the Wisconsin men's team

"Maybe the next time we do it, we go into someone's building — we go to Eau Claire, we go to St. Norbert, Stevens Point, Superior," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said, ticking off four of the state's programs. "We've got a lot of Division III schools, and if we can take our product into somebody's backyard, it bodes well and it's just an opportunity to support and grow our women's sports."

The other nine women's hockey programs in Wisconsin play at the Division III level. UW is the flagship, so playing the Badgers is something that could lift up others.

Blugolds coach Erik Strand got to daydreaming on the trip to Madison about what's possible for his team and maybe some others in future years.

"How awesome would this be to create that interstate rivalry?" he said. "We've got a lot of work to do. But that would be something that would be so special someday."

Strand nodded toward the Blugolds dressing room before adding, "I would love for some day 50 years from now for them to be talking about the very first time these two teams met it was 15-1 and they're telling their kids or maybe even their grandkids, I was on the ice for that."