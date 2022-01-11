Milewski on Hockey: How recruits view the struggles of the Wisconsin men's team

One University of Wisconsin hockey team is getting a vote of confidence from its recruits. One has taken its game to a new level in the state.
Here's this week's look at the big picture and small details of Badgers hockey.
Men's hockey: Recruits aren't dismayed
The nature of recruiting is that of continually shifting sands. There's no sure thing for either players or teams.
The Badgers men's hockey team is headed toward a fourth losing season out of five, barring a remarkable turnaround in the next two months. Ben Dexheimer was aware of that when he committed to UW just before Christmas, but the Madison Capitols defenseman put a different spin on things.
The heat is growing on the Badgers coaching staff, but Dexheimer liked what they had to say and was confident that he wasn't just hearing what he wanted to hear.
"When I made the decision to decommit from Miami, one of the things on my list was I wanted to be part of a winning culture," he said. "And I spoke to coach (Tony) Granato. I've spoken to coach (Mark) Osiecki. And they have 10 new guys this year. And they have a very young team. And I think that that's something that I really liked actually when I went down there and when they talked about that. Because there's just so much growth that can be had in my four years there."
Dexheimer signed a National Letter of Intent last week to join the Badgers next season. The top-rated player in next year's incoming class, forward Charlie Stramel from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, also didn't sound concerned about the direction of the UW program when asked about it a month ago.
Stramel noted how losing productive forwards Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway, Linus Weissbach and Ty Pelton-Byce from last season's team changed the narrative for the current group, which is 6-13-3 overall and fighting to stay out of last place in the Big Ten.
"It happens," he said. "Teams have tough years. They have some big wins this year, though. They beat Michigan, they beat Minnesota. I don't think it's as bad of a year as some people are saying."
Stramel, a projected 2023 first-round NHL draft pick who committed to UW in the wake of the team's Big Ten championship last May, took his official visit to the Badgers earlier this season.
"The team looked good," he said in December. "They're obviously struggling with some wins here. But I think they'll start picking it up as the season comes along."
The Badgers are 2-2-2 since the start of December. Scoring has increased. The penalty kill has improved. Things are better, at least relative to the first two months of the season.
The recruits who are already in the fold are still on board. It remains to be seen whether they're the right mix to get the Badgers back on the plus side of .500 in future seasons.
Women's hockey: Exhibition more important than result
The result never was going to be in question Monday night. Nor was it important.
The Badgers played one of the other nine women's hockey teams in the state for the first time thanks to an exemption granted by the NCAA this season to allow schools to schedule one game against another college as an exhibition.
UW-Eau Claire came to LaBahn Arena for what ended up as a 15-1 Badgers victory. UW turned it into a charity drive that brought in 1,152 children's books to be donated throughout the community.
"Maybe the next time we do it, we go into someone's building — we go to Eau Claire, we go to St. Norbert, Stevens Point, Superior," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said, ticking off four of the state's programs. "We've got a lot of Division III schools, and if we can take our product into somebody's backyard, it bodes well and it's just an opportunity to support and grow our women's sports."
The other nine women's hockey programs in Wisconsin play at the Division III level. UW is the flagship, so playing the Badgers is something that could lift up others.
Blugolds coach Erik Strand got to daydreaming on the trip to Madison about what's possible for his team and maybe some others in future years.
"How awesome would this be to create that interstate rivalry?" he said. "We've got a lot of work to do. But that would be something that would be so special someday."
Strand nodded toward the Blugolds dressing room before adding, "I would love for some day 50 years from now for them to be talking about the very first time these two teams met it was 15-1 and they're telling their kids or maybe even their grandkids, I was on the ice for that."
There's little to be taken away from a 14-goal victory for the Badgers other than that they were part of efforts to promote literacy and promote women's hockey in the state that deserve to be recognized.
Three Badgers stars
The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Makenna Webster had two goals, two assists and was plus-8 in the exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire.
No. 2: Zach Urdahl had a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in the Badgers' series against Ohio State.
No. 1: Jesper Peltonen recorded his first collegiate goal, added an assist, was plus-2 and had seven shots on goal in two games.
Todd's top 4
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: It's a three-game week for the Badgers, starting with Monday's rout of UW-Eau Claire.
2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes steamed past Lindenwood by a combined 18-2 over two games.
3. Northeastern: The Huskies outscored Merrimack 11-1 in a home-and-home series.
4. Minnesota: Quinnipiac's stumble let the Gophers move into the top four.
Men's hockey
1. Minnesota State: Victories by six and seven goals against Ferris State show the gap in the CCHA.
2. Quinnipiac: The Bobcats had two games postponed last week because of other teams' COVID issues.
3. Western Michigan: The Broncos get back to work at Colorado College this week.
4. Michigan: An impressive sweep of defending champ UMass for the Wolverines.
One week ahead
The Badgers men's hockey team hosts Michigan State at 7 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center. The Spartans swept UW in November, 3-2 and 5-2. Michigan State has defeated the Badgers three times or more in a season seven times in 21 seasons with four or more meetings between the teams: 1964-65 (4-0), 1970-71 (3-1), 1973-74 (3-2-1), 1975-76 (6-0), 2014-15 (3-1), 2015-16 (3-1) and 2019-20 (3-1).
The women's team hosts St. Thomas for the first time at LaBahn Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Badgers defeated the Tommies 7-1 and 5-1 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, in November.
Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021
A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.
The remarkable story of how brain surgery saved Tony Granato's life 25 years ago and his improbable return to the ice
Tony Granato, his wife Linda and some of his teammates took a look back at a frightening period of time when he needed surgery to not just ret…
Former Badgers men's hockey goalies got together to chat about what makes for a great shooter, some of the best they faced and how Cole Caufie…
Daryl Watts opens up about Hockey Canada snub, her famous OT goal and why she's pumped for 1 last season with the Badgers
Badgers women's hockey star Daryl Watts didn't make Canada's residency program to pick the Olympic team and she was tired of holding back about it.
Move out, clean, move in: A look inside the craziness of Badgers hockey doubleheader days at LaBahn Arena
The COVID-19 pandemic changed so much of the 2020-21 sports season, and this was a look inside the logistics of playing men's and women's hock…
Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
When Barry Alvarez announced his retirement as Badgers athletic director, all sorts of people connected to UW now or in the past had ways of f…