Milewski on Hockey: Examining Daryl Watts' chances at becoming NCAA all-time leading scorer

Daryl Watts' pursuit of the NCAA women's hockey scoring record was stalling.

The University of Wisconsin left wing posted only one point in a four-game stretch against Quinnipiac and Minnesota last month, leaving her at 275 career points. That was 28 away from tying Meghan Agosta's record.

Catching up was starting to seem like a tall order.

Seven games and 18 points later, it's not out of the question, even if the Badgers' opponents get tougher from here.

Watts' nine points against Minnesota State last week was her best in a two-game series over five years in college. She has factored into 18 of the 25 goals that UW has scored in the last seven games, with either a goal or an assist.

But how likely is it that she'll be able to get 11 more points this season to break the record? And what's the best potential matchup in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinals to make it happen? Let's break down the numbers.

The third-ranked Badgers play their final two regular-season games against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Watts has averaged 1.29 points per game in her career against the Buckeyes, with at least one point in 10 of 14 games. History suggests a two- or three-point weekend to chip away at the gap.

The first round of the league playoffs follow, a best-of-three series with an opponent to be determined after this week's games. Minnesota is a good bet to lock up the championship when it plays two games against last-place St. Thomas and set up another weekend against the Tommies.

The Badgers and Ohio State, who are tied for second, then likely are playing for the No. 2 seed this weekend. If the standings hold at the bottom, the second-place finisher gets to host St. Cloud State in the first round. That might be music to Watts' ears. She has 34 points in 10 career games against the Huskies, so that matchup could get her closer to the mark.

Here's how Watts has done against the 26 opponents she has faced in her time at Boston College and UW:

If the Badgers advance, another meeting with Ohio State could await in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals. March has been Watts' least productive month in terms of points per game (1.14, compared to 1.94 in February). That's when it'll start to get tougher.

Here's Watts' production by month:

All told, Watts could have as few as five and as many as 11 games remaining to get 11 points for the record. The more likely maximum is nine games if UW sweeps its quarterfinal series, plays two games at the WCHA Final Faceoff and makes it to the NCAA championship game with a first-round bye.

There are arguments to be had about the validity of Watts chasing the scoring record in a fifth season in college. Agosta set the mark in 134 games at Mercyhurst, and Watts already has played 165.

Let's leave those semantics for another day. Maybe, say, if Watts gets point No. 304.

Reason for playoff optimism?

Maybe it's grasping at straws, but Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato was looking toward the Big Ten quarterfinals with a positive thought after UW lost to Notre Dame 3-2 on Sunday.

"We might play this team that we played tonight," he said. "We might play the team we played last week (Ohio State). We might play the team we play next week (Minnesota). Who knows?

"But I think if you look at the four games against Ohio State and these two games against Notre Dame, there's some optimism with how we played them that we should be confident that we could go in and beat one of these teams. So that's the good thing out of this weekend, especially missing the players that we missed."

There's hope in the UW camp that injured fifth-year players Tarek Baker and Tyler Inamoto will be back in the lineup by the time the Badgers play at Minnesota on Feb. 25-26 after they have off this weekend.

The Badgers, who are locked into going on the road for a best-of-three quarterfinal series March 4-6, led in all four games took two of them to overtime against Ohio State this season. They overcame a 128-61 Notre Dame advantage in even-strength shot attempts last weekend to be in both games to the finish, including a win Saturday.

Again, grasping at straws, sure. Maybe that's all that's left when you're 1-11 on the road and have exhausted your home games.

Three Badgers stars

The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:

No. 3: Mathieu De St. Phalle ensured that the Badgers men's team has at least one player in double figures for goals by scoring in both games against Notre Dame.

No. 2: Makenna Webster recorded five points against Minnesota State and still was four short of the team lead.

No. 1: It's Watts' second straight week in the top spot.

Todd's top 4

Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:

Men's hockey

1. Minnesota State: The Mavericks can wrap up the CCHA title with two home wins against third-place Bemidji State.

2. Michigan: No mercy for slumping Michigan State in a 13-5 series drubbing.

3. Denver: Saturday's loss to Minnesota Duluth was the Pioneers' first at home (14-1-1).

4. Minnesota: An impressive road sweep of Ohio State lifts the Gophers.

Women's hockey

1. Minnesota: Four of six points against last-place St. Thomas clinches the WCHA's Julianne Bye Cup.

2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes went for broke, pulling the goalie in the final seconds of a tie game at Bemidji State last Friday. They went broke.

3. Wisconsin: Three straight Fridays of allowing a goal on the first shot is a bad trend.

4. Minnesota Duluth: The Bulldogs can climb to third if they win all three games against St. Cloud State this week and either UW or Ohio State sweeps all six points from the series in Columbus.

One week ahead

The Badgers women's hockey team plays at Ohio State at 5 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. UW is 4-4 at the OSU Ice Rink in the last four seasons.

The UW men's team is off.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.