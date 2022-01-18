Milewski on Hockey: Ejections spark frustration for Badgers

When officials need to check video replay during hockey games at the Kohl Center, they have to do so from inside the University of Wisconsin penalty box. Any Badgers players inhabiting the space are told to move out temporarily.
Senior left wing Roman Ahcan used his time waiting to hear his fate after a hit on Michigan State's Jagger Joshua in the first period Saturday chatting with linesman Johnathan Morrison along the boards.
Ahcan appeared to be arguing the call but it didn't matter. Referee Brian Aaron came out of the box and assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for contact to the head.
It was Ahcan's fourth major penalty this season for four different infractions — charging, cross-checking, kneeing and contact to the head. Three of them have included game misconducts, triggering a one-game suspension under NCAA rules that Ahcan will have to serve in Friday's game against Penn State. Any additional game misconduct for Ahcan this season also will carry an automatic one-game ban.
Ahcan never has backed down from his aggressive style of play. He said earlier this season that he understands some people don't like it, but he had no plans to change.
His reaction during the penalty review Saturday showed an elevated level of frustration with the calls against him. He got a major for kneeing (but not an accompanying game misconduct) on a play that the Badgers disputed just a week earlier.
UW coach Tony Granato gave a two-minute response after Saturday's game to a question about whether he, too, was frustrated by the penalties. Here is his response in its entirety:
"I appreciate his competitiveness and how he plays the game. He's as courageous and competitive as any player that I've coached. His energy is sometimes disrespected by opponents and by the referees, and that's somewhat OK and somewhat earned or you understand why because of the energy he plays with.
"I do think that he doesn't ever get a benefit — if he's on the ice, they're looking to see if they can find a way to get him in the box. And that's a reputation that he has of being a guy that is always in the middle of it. And is it fair, not fair? Doesn't matter. They make the calls. And if they have an opinion of somebody before the game starts, just like anything else, they're going to keep their eyes open for it and then think, well, for sure that was intentional, just based on the reputation.
"So I've got some issues with how things are called and I don't think the consistency from player to player is the same. But then again, the referees and the person in charge of referees has a different opinion of how things should be called.
"You've got to understand the refs are in charge and it's your job to understand what you can and can't do. And they're going to call anything that looks and resembles anything like a head shot. And that was the case again tonight.
"Roman's a valuable player to our team. We need him on the ice and we need him in the lineup. Some of the calls that happened to him earlier I disagreed with. I disagreed with the kneeing one last week. I thought that was a really good hit. The guy got a charley horse, above the knee. The guy got a charley horse out of the deal. And there's hundreds of hits like that during the season. He didn't go knee on knee. He didn't stick his knee out. He went to go through the chest and their legs made contact first. So they viewed it as knee on knee. But I don't think that was a major. So there's calls that I've disagreed with, yes."
Ahcan isn't changing his game. Referees aren't changing the way they call the game. That sounds like a stalemate, but the people with whistles tend to get the last word.
Women's hockey: Insert 'looking at watch' GIF here
The postponement of last weekend's games against St. Thomas — using postponement is deliberate because there's still optimism about rescheduling at least one of them — means the Badgers women's team has experienced two two-weekend byes this season.
That they've both come around one series at the start of January makes it even more unusual.
The top-ranked Badgers will have played two regular-season games and a largely uncompetitive exhibition in the previous 40 days by the time they're scheduled to play at No. 5 Minnesota on Friday.
That's a tough way to go into what's always one of the biggest series of the season, especially when UW's only loss to date came in part because of a slow start after a bye week.
Minnesota jumped on a sloppy Badgers team in the first period Dec. 3 for a 2-0 lead. UW rallied to tie, but the Gophers took back the lead and won 3-2.
The Badgers will need to be better than that Friday at Ridder Arena. They'll have to make themselves better and not count on recent games to do it.
"Obviously nothing can compare to game speed and to an actual game," leading scorer Casey O'Brien said. "But I do think that that's one of the perks of being on Wisconsin is that we have the best girls in the country. And so each day you're not going to get better than our practices. It's a blessing to be able to play against some of the best players in the world every single day."
Watch the first 20 minutes Friday to see whether the Badgers can shake off the rust better than they did seven weeks ago.
Three Badgers stars
The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Tarek Baker had three assists in the sweep of Michigan State.
No. 2: Max Johnson scored in both games against the Spartans for his best series with the Badgers.
No. 1: Mathieu De St. Phalle took over the team goal-scoring lead (seven) with three in two games, giving him six in his last eight outings.
Todd's top 4
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: The Badgers put their 12-0 road record on the line this weekend.
2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes haven't been outshot this season.
3. Northeastern: Only four goals allowed in 22 games.
4. Quinnipiac: Minnesota's rare loss to Minnesota State put the Bobcats back into the top four.
Men's hockey
1. Minnesota State: The Mavericks lost at Northern Michigan but stayed atop the PairWise Rankings.
2. Quinnipiac: Unbeaten streak is at 15 games (13-0-2).
3. Western Michigan: Friday's game against North Dakota is the Broncos' first since Dec. 29.
4. Michigan: A pair of one-goal victories gave the Wolverines a season sweep of Penn State.
One week ahead
The Badgers women's hockey team plays at Minnesota at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. UW didn't lose at Ridder Arena in 2020-21, the first time since 2016-17.
The men's team plays at Penn State at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The Badgers are 6-12-1 at Pegula Ice Arena.
