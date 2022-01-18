Milewski on Hockey: Ejections spark frustration for Badgers

His reaction during the penalty review Saturday showed an elevated level of frustration with the calls against him. He got a major for kneeing (but not an accompanying game misconduct) on a play that the Badgers disputed just a week earlier.

UW coach Tony Granato gave a two-minute response after Saturday's game to a question about whether he, too, was frustrated by the penalties. Here is his response in its entirety:

"I appreciate his competitiveness and how he plays the game. He's as courageous and competitive as any player that I've coached. His energy is sometimes disrespected by opponents and by the referees, and that's somewhat OK and somewhat earned or you understand why because of the energy he plays with.

"I do think that he doesn't ever get a benefit — if he's on the ice, they're looking to see if they can find a way to get him in the box. And that's a reputation that he has of being a guy that is always in the middle of it. And is it fair, not fair? Doesn't matter. They make the calls. And if they have an opinion of somebody before the game starts, just like anything else, they're going to keep their eyes open for it and then think, well, for sure that was intentional, just based on the reputation.