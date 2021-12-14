Milewski on hockey: Digging into how the Wisconsin men's, women's teams got here

In this space we normally give one big takeaway from the last week for the University of Wisconsin men's and women's hockey teams.
At the winter break, here are seven thoughts on what we've seen out of each of the teams over the first two-plus months of the season.
Men's hockey: All about the goals
1. The Badgers men's team has been unlucky in not converting scoring chances — the .042 shooting percentage through 16 games when empty-net goals were removed wasn't just a lack of talent — but it also hasn't been good enough to overcome being unlucky.
2. The dropoff in scoring from Badgers forwards that was projected with the losses of Cole Caufield, Linus Weissbach, Dylan Holloway and Ty Pelton-Byce in the offseason had to be overcome in part through contributions from newcomers. Six freshmen or incoming transfers have combined for only seven goals through 18 games.
3. Take out power-play goals, short-handed scores and times hitting an empty net and you get 17 goals by the Badgers in 886½ minutes of true even-strength game time. That goes beyond the massive departures and limited production from new players. Roman Ahcan is one of the primary pictures of UW's frustration. Two of his three goals were on the power play and the third was into an empty net. He hasn't scored on 87 shot attempts (35 on goal) at true even strength.
4. It's not just the forwards struggling to score. Only one of the eight defensemen who have played has scored — Corson Ceulemans with two.
5. Special teams improved down the stretch of the first half but the damage was done early. At 66% on the penalty kill, UW is last nationally. The power play was 1-for-26 in the first eight games. It's almost impossible to overcome both of them being poor, and that set the tone.
6. Crowds have been small but the Kohl Center can still get loud when things are going well. Last Friday's victory against Penn State and the three-goal, third-period rally a night later gave those who showed up reason for excitement. The announced attendance on Saturday was 10,176 for the team's Teddy Bear Toss night but there were only around 5,500 in the building with a full house down the road for volleyball at the Field House.
7. UW is on pace for a fourth losing season in six under Tony Granato but athletic director Chris McIntosh says he hasn't lost confidence in the coach. McIntosh wasn't ready to weigh in on the crowd sizes, however, in an interview with State Journal columnist Jim Polzin. The record and the number of people in the building are two of the critical elements in evaluating coaches.
Women's hockey: Resilient amid injuries
1. The Badgers women's team had to stay healthy, coach Mark Johnson said as the team started to practice in September with only 21 players on the roster. Losing forward Marianne Picard and defender Kendra Nealey for the season because of knee surgeries has made things challenging and will continue to do so but a 17-1-2 record and No. 1 ranking are impressive signs of resilience.
2. Scoring multiple times in a period is a good way to gain separation against an opponent, and the Badgers have used that technique often. They've scored two or more times in 27 of 60 regulation periods.
3. On the flip side, UW has allowed multiple goals in only three of those 60 periods, two of them in the same Oct. 17 overtime victory at Minnesota Duluth. How rare is it that a Badgers opponent scores two times or more in multiple periods of the same game? It has happened only one other time in the last eight seasons: Nov. 2, 2019, against Minnesota.
4. We've made mention a few times that sophomore Casey O'Brien is leading NCAA women's hockey in goal-scoring after scoring only twice in 21 games last season. Here's another intriguing element: All 20 of her goals in 20 games have come at even strength.
5. There's a big disparity in UW's possession statistics in games against ranked opponents and those against all others. The Badgers have just over 50% of even-strength shot attempts in six games against Minnesota, Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth. In 14 other games, they're at 72%.
6. When Daryl Watts scored twice last Friday against Bemidji State, she attempted 15 shots, a Badgers season high. She has 10 or more shot attempts in four games. The rest of the team has combined for six outings with 10 or more attempts.
7. UW still has to play at No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Minnesota in the second half but it has started 12-0 on the road. Three seasons are tied for best road winning percentage in program history, .906: 2005-06 (14-1-1), 2006-07 (13-0-3) and 2010-11 (14-1-1).
Three Badgers stars
The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Defender Nicole LaMantia had five assists combined in two victories at Bemidji State.
No. 2: Tarek Baker posted only the second three-point game of the season for the men's team in last Friday's 4-1 victory against Penn State.
No. 1: Watts scored four goals in a series for the second time this season and was named the WCHA's forward of the week.
Todd's top 4
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: A matchup with the only other team left with one loss, Quinnipiac, is next on Jan. 1-2.
2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes are the only team averaging more than five goals per game.
3. Northeastern: The Huskies are the only team averaging fewer than one goal allowed per game.
4. Quinnipiac: Boston University transfer Corinne Schroeder now leads the nation in save percentage (.966).
Men's hockey
1. Minnesota State: Fourth in scoring and second in defense equals the best scoring margin in the country (plus-2.6).
2. Quinnipiac: The Bobcats extended an unbeaten streak to 13 games with two victories against Long Island and have allowed one goal over their last five contests.
3. Western Michigan: A 1-0 loss to Omaha last Saturday came after seven straight victories.
4. Minnesota Duluth: A victory against Denver last Saturday ended a three-game losing streak.
One week ahead
Both Badgers teams are off until after Christmas but next week's Milewski on hockey will answer midseason questions. Drop me an email or message me on Twitter with what you'd like answered.
