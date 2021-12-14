Milewski on hockey: Digging into how the Wisconsin men's, women's teams got here

In this space we normally give one big takeaway from the last week for the University of Wisconsin men's and women's hockey teams.

At the winter break, here are seven thoughts on what we've seen out of each of the teams over the first two-plus months of the season.

Men's hockey: All about the goals

1. The Badgers men's team has been unlucky in not converting scoring chances — the .042 shooting percentage through 16 games when empty-net goals were removed wasn't just a lack of talent — but it also hasn't been good enough to overcome being unlucky.

2. The dropoff in scoring from Badgers forwards that was projected with the losses of Cole Caufield, Linus Weissbach, Dylan Holloway and Ty Pelton-Byce in the offseason had to be overcome in part through contributions from newcomers. Six freshmen or incoming transfers have combined for only seven goals through 18 games.