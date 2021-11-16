Milewski on hockey: Comparisons don't paint a pretty picture of Badgers in rough start to season

One University of Wisconsin hockey team is stirring up old, bitter memories. One is looking into its future.
Here's this week's look at the big picture and the small details of Badgers hockey.
One big takeaway: Men's hockey
Some comparisons could be bringing back bad memories for Badgers fans.
Being compared to the 2014-15 or 2015-16 teams is the last thing the Badgers men's hockey team wants to see. Longtime fans don't need the reminder of the seasons that produced four and eight victories, respectively, and led to the coaching change that put Tony Granato in charge.
But that's what keeps showing up in statistical measures of UW's poor start to the 2021-22 season. They started before the games began — the last two times that the Badgers had 10 or more newcomers on the roster were 2014-15 and 2015-16.
They were ranked 11th in the preseason USCHO.com poll, the highest since being 10th in 2014-15.
And they've continued into the 4-8 start to the season. UW has been shut out by Michigan three times since 1969 — twice in 2014-15 and once this season.
The 1.69 goals scored per game in 2014-15 was the lowest average since the Badgers restarted varsity hockey in 1963 after a 28-season absence. They're averaging 1.67 goals per game through a dozen games.
Ten goals scored through six games was second to the 2014-15 team for the modern era. Twenty goals scored through 12 games stood alone.
UW scored three goals in a four-game span covering the second game against Army, both games at St. Cloud State and the first game at Michigan. The last time that happened? Yep, 2014-15.
And the Badgers have been outscored by 20 goals through 12 games. It was the same in 2014-15, with the only worse margin in 1995-96.
Amid all that, it should be noted that UW already has as many victories as it did in 2014-15, four. And the Badgers were 2-7-3 two years before that before turning around things for a 22-13-7 season that got them to the NCAA Tournament.
Those are the extremes of where this season's Badgers team goes from here. It's tilting toward the direction UW fans don't want to see.
One big takeaway: Women's hockey
The next incoming class has some more potential stars.
The Badgers women's hockey team was off last week, but the National Letter of Intent signing period started Wednesday. UW hasn't released its group of newcomers for the 2022-23 season, but it includes three players who were selected to compete for the U.S. in the Under-18 Women's World Championship in January.
Forwards Laila Edwards, Claire Enright and Kirsten Simms were picked by USA Hockey for the team that will play in Sweden. They're among five players who have signed with the Badgers for next season. Goaltender Chloe Baker and forward Payton Holloway are the others.
UW also is scheduled to get defender Caroline Harvey to join the team next season. Her admission, originally scheduled for this year, was delayed because she's in U.S. Olympic residency.
The four forwards, one defender and one goaltender match the group that now is playing its fifth and final collegiate season with the Badgers.
It won't necessarily be up to next year's freshmen to replace the scoring punch and presence of Daryl Watts. Having a trio of incoming players with international experience, however, is an important step in keeping the continuity going.
One great tweet
Former Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell earned her first senior international victory and shutout when she made 13 saves in Canada's 8-0 win against Finland on Saturday.
Another ex-UW goalie, Ann-Renée Desbiens, stopped 21 shots in Canada's 5-1 victory in the third and final game of the series in Finland on Sunday.
Canada returns home to play the U.S. women's national team Sunday and Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Three Badgers stars
Entries had to expand to program alums to pick the three best performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Credit Jack Gorniak for effort even if it didn't produce much in the way of offense.
No. 2: Roman Ahcan scored the Badgers' only goal of the series on the team's first shot.
No. 1: Blayre Turnbull (UW 2011-15) had three assists in Canada's three-game series against Finland in her first games since suffering a broken fibula in the World Championship on-ice celebration in August.
Todd's top four
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Men's hockey
1. Michigan: The Wolverines outscored Penn State 11-3 in an impressive road sweep to reach 10 victories.
2. St. Cloud State: An overtime loss to Omaha on Saturday won't cost the Huskies much in the PairWise, but it was enough to move down a spot this week.
3. Minnesota Duluth: Bulldogs goalie Ryan Fanti allowed zero goals in 125 minutes against Colorado College plus a shootout.
4. Minnesota State: The Mavericks scored 14 goals in two games against a Bowling Green team that had been on a good run defensively.
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: The Badgers will see whether a bye week slowed them.
2. Ohio State: The same as the Badgers, only the Buckeyes get to stay home for a series against Minnesota State.
3. Minnesota: Taylor Heise scored four goals in a pair of routs against overmatched RIT.
4. Northeastern: Aerin Frankel has allowed 27 goals in 33 games since the start of the 2020-21 season.
One week ahead
The UW men's hockey team plays its fourth road series in five weeks when it faces Michigan State at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. There is no TV broadcast; Big Ten Network Plus has pay streams.
The first meetings between the Badgers women's hockey team and St. Thomas are set for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. The Tommies moved up to Division I and joined the WCHA this season. Both games also are streaming on Big Ten Network Plus.