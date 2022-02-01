Milewski on Hockey: Are the Badgers college hockey's version of the Montreal Canadiens of 2021 and 2022?

One of those questionably sourced social media fan maps was revealed during the NHL playoffs last year, and it claimed that the team Wisconsin fans were cheering for among the final four left in the NHL playoffs was the Montreal Canadiens.

A snapshot in time, of course. The Canadiens had the player who just carried the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to the Big Ten championship, Cole Caufield, as a new hope for the title-starved franchise. The interest in how the Stevens Point native was doing in Montreal almost certainly skewed whatever metrics were being used to determine geographic interest.

Caufield helped the Badgers finally get over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament after a six-year drought, then played a role in the Canadiens getting to the Stanley Cup Final three months later. He was only the third to play in the NCAA Tournament and Cup Final in the same season, joining Minnesota's Neal Broten (1981) and UW's John Byce (1990).

Everything since has been hard to digest for fans of both teams, and some parallels have been hard to ignore.

Both UW and Montreal are stuck on eight victories this season, a stunning downturn from where the 2020-21 campaign ended. The Badgers (8-17-3) have a four-game losing streak after being swept at home by Michigan by a combined margin of 11-3. The Canadiens (8-29-7) were outscored 13-5 in home losses Saturday and Sunday to Edmonton and Columbus.

Montreal has allowed 26 goals in its last four games. UW has conceded 22 and tied for the team's second-longest modern era streak of losses by three goals or more. The four-game skid is tied with ones in 1964-65 and 1995-96 and behind only a five-game run in 2014-15.

This season's Badgers have lost by three goals or more 14 times, a tally that trails only the 17 times by the 2014-15 team. The Canadiens have lost by at least three goals on 19 occasions.

After scoring 30 goals in 31 games for the Badgers last season, Caufield needed 13 games in 2021-22 to get his first for Montreal and has been stuck there since Nov. 24.

The team he left after two seasons also can't seem to buy a goal at times. The Badgers average just more than two goals per game, 54th of 59 NCAA Division I men's teams.

Both teams were close to ending long championship droughts last season and are on the verge of seeing them extend in 2022.

Montreal, the record holder with 24 Stanley Cups, hasn't won one since 1993. The Canadiens' run to the Final in 2021 was their first since then. This year will extend the streak to 29 seasons without winning; the team's longest before was 12, from 1931-32 to 1942-43.

UW is about to join Montreal in the active championship streak being the longest in team history. The last of six Badgers NCAA titles was in 2006, which snapped a 15-year run of falling short. They came close in 2010 with a runner-up finish and again had pieces in place for a run last season before Bemidji State walloped those hopes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Not winning in 2022 would make it 16 years without a championship celebration for the Badgers.

UW and Montreal: Partners in being oh-so-close in 2021, partners in misery in 2022.

Women's hockey: Back in control

The Badgers women's hockey team had a good reason to reschedule games against St. Thomas that were postponed when the Tommies were hit by COVID-19 in the middle of January.

UW is in a race for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship and every victory, even ones against the last-place team, mean something. The 3-1 triumph in a rare Monday night game to end an extended weekend road trip put the Badgers back into first place.

They changed a home game to a road contest to get one of the games rescheduled Monday. The other won't be played, leaving the Badgers and Tommies one game short of the full 28 in conference play.

The results last weekend put UW back in control of the WCHA title chase, although the math isn't as clean as it is when every team plays the same number of games. An unbalanced schedule means the league standings are determined by point percentage.

UW is at .762, with Minnesota at .758 and Ohio State at .750. The Gophers and Buckeyes have played their four games against each other, but the Badgers' series in Columbus on the last weekend of the regular season, Feb. 18-19, is setting up to be a potential title decider.

But UW has work to do to get there. No. 5 Minnesota Duluth is the foe at LaBahn Arena on Friday and Saturday, and the Bulldogs already have won at both Minnesota and Ohio State this season.

The Badgers need to find their finishing touch over the last few weeks to get back in stride as the playoffs approach. They scored eight goals in two games at St. Cloud State and one game at St. Thomas, but it took them 146 shots on goal.

It likely won't be as easy to generate chances against Minnesota Duluth or Ohio State, so they can't waste the good ones that develop.

Three Badgers stars

The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:

No. 3: Kennedy Blair stopped the last 36 shots she faced against St. Cloud State after allowing a goal on the first shot of the series.

No. 2: Daryl Watts scored twice in Monday's victory at St. Thomas.

No. 1: Makenna Webster scored four times in two games at St. Cloud State, then added an assist Monday.

Todd's top 4

Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:

Women's hockey

1. Minnesota: A series victory at Ohio State nudged the Gophers ahead.

2. Ohio State: Like UW, the Buckeyes control their fate for the WCHA title.

3. Wisconsin: Will the point lost in a tie against St. Cloud State hurt the Badgers?

4. Northeastern: The Huskies slipped after losing to Vermont, their first home defeat since Dec. 13, 2020.

Men's hockey

1. Minnesota State: The Mavericks now lose leading scorer Nathan Smith to the Olympics.

2. Quinnipiac: The Bobcats won the inaugural Connecticut Ice tournament for state supremacy.

3. Denver: The Pioneers needed overtime to defeat a Miami team that was just routed by St. Cloud State by a combined 19-1 score. St. Cloud then lost five of six points to North Dakota. The NCHC is a grind.

4. Michigan: First challenge of depth passed against UW; it gets tougher now without Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson.

One week ahead

The Badgers men's team plays at No. 9 Ohio State at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. The Buckeyes are two points out of first place and just posted a 6-0 whipping of Penn State, which outscored UW 11-3 the week before.

The women's team hosts No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at LaBahn Arena at 7 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday. The Badgers won 3-0 and 5-4 in overtime in Duluth in October.

