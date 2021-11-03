Milewski on hockey: An upset victory might be a season saver for the Badgers — for now

One University of Wisconsin hockey team kept chugging along. The other might have kept its season from going off the rails.
Here's the first installment of my weekly big-picture thoughts on Badgers hockey.
One big takeaway: Men's hockey
A difference of one game feels much larger.
In a 34-game regular season, the eight-game mark is a decent representation of one quarter of the way through the schedule as an assessment point. (Halfway through Friday's game against Minnesota technically represents 25% of the regular season being played but just play along here please.)
The Badgers were 4-4 through eight games last season after suffering a COVID-afflicted sweep at the hands of Arizona State. Their up-and-down start to the season eventually left them at 6-6 before they went 13-2-1 down the stretch to finish the regular season as Big Ten champions.
UW is just one game off last season's pace (3-5) and actually doing better defensively, but the feeling is so much different with the team this season. The Badgers can't rely on plentiful scoring to be their key to victory, so it's up to the players delivering a determined effort to win small competitions and push their way to the finish line with whatever lead they can muster.
But just as this season's 3-5 feels a long way from last season's 4-4, think how much worse 2-6 would have been than 3-5. That's surely why some in the Badgers' camp were seeing last Friday's 4-2 victory at then-No. 2 Michigan as a season saver — at least for now. UW has a result to boost its argument that it can play with the best teams in the country.
One game really does make a world of difference.
One big takeaway: Women's hockey
Being on the plus side of the penalty kill will have long-term benefits.
Sydney Langseth's late goal for Minnesota State last Saturday cut the Badgers' victory from 6-1 to 6-2. Not a huge change, but it was noteworthy for another reason: It was only the second goal that UW's penalty kill has allowed in 12 games this season.
The Badgers already have scored three shorthanded goals this season, so they're a net positive on their penalty kill. It's no stretch to say that kind of trend is going to win a lot of games.
Two items really are coming into play here: UW typically is among the nation's least-penalized teams (5.33 penalty minutes per game this season is the seventh fewest out of 41 teams; it was 5.1 last season). And it does a good job of limiting chances by opposing power plays.
To illustrate both: Ohio State had only one power play in the two-game series between the nation's top two teams two weeks ago and UW didn't allow a shot on goal on it. Opponents have recorded just 27 shots on goal on 27 power-play tries this season.
The Badgers' penalty kill is at 95% during the 18-game winning streak that dates to last season with a critical 4-for-4 performance against Northeastern in last March's NCAA championship game standing out.
The penalty kill might not win games for the Badgers (with a positive net margin, however, don't rule it out). But it's on track to be a big win for the season.
One great tweet
Well, that’s cute 😉 He is almost halfway there 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/lmi3HFUNmp— Ann-Renée Desbiens (@adesbiens30) October 31, 2021
That's former Badgers goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens throwing some Saturday night shade at Minnesota State's declaration that former Madison Capitols goalie Dryden McKay is the new NCAA record-holder for career shutouts.
Alas, what the school — and everyone else — should have said is that McKay now leads NCAA men's hockey, having passed the 26 of Michigan State's Ryan Miller.
If you need a reminder: In her decorated collegiate career from 2013 to 2017, Desbiens set NCAA women's hockey records for:
• Shutouts in a career (55) and a season (21 in 2015-16)
• Save percentage in a career (.955) and a season (.963 in 2016-17)
• Goals-against average in a career (0.89) and a season (0.71 in 2016-17)
Minnesota State cleared up things Sunday morning:
Incredibly proud of Dryden McKay in becoming the men's NCAA ice hockey record-holder for career shutouts. Certainly meant no disrespect to the amazing 55 shutouts rung up by @adesbiens30 as the women's hockey record-holder!!!! That's on us & we'll do a better job moving forward. pic.twitter.com/9Reeigx41G— Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) October 31, 2021
Three Badgers stars
Here are the three best performances by a Badgers player last week:
No. 3: Caden Brown admitted that the move that produced his goal Friday wasn't how he planned it — the puck rolled off his stick but still ended up trickling over the goal line. It still counted and gave the Badgers a lead to work with.
No. 2: Grace Bowlby continued to show why she's one of the nation's best defenders with smooth 1-on-1 rejections, three assists and a plus-3 rating.
No. 1: Makenna Webster's natural hat trick Saturday capped a four-goal, five-point series. She was named the WCHA's forward of the week.
Todd's top four
Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:
Women's hockey
1. Wisconsin: The Badgers have a clear lead atop the rankings at 12-0 and with a sweep of the No. 2 Buckeyes in hand.
2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes outscored St. Cloud State 15-3 last weekend.
3. Minnesota: Two wins at Colgate last month put the Gophers back in the top three.
4. Colgate: The Raiders improved to 10-2 with an overtime victory against No. 10 Harvard last Saturday.
Men's hockey
1. Minnesota State: It's a toss-up between the Mavericks and St. Cloud State, but I'm leaning toward Mankato for right now.
2. St. Cloud State: The Huskies play at Colorado College this weekend before six straight weekends against teams currently in the top 20.
3. Minnesota Duluth: The Bulldogs' only loss is to Michigan, but their body of work in the other games puts them ahead of the Wolverines.
4. Michigan: The Wolverines, at 2-2 in their last four games, now get a home-and-home series with rival Michigan State.
One week ahead
The Badgers men start this season's Border Battle by hosting No. 5 Minnesota at the Kohl Center at 7 p.m. Friday (Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus) and 8 p.m. Saturday (Bally Sports Wisconsin).
The UW women have games against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Both are streaming on BigTenPlus.com.