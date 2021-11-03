Milewski on hockey: An upset victory might be a season saver for the Badgers — for now

But just as this season's 3-5 feels a long way from last season's 4-4, think how much worse 2-6 would have been than 3-5. That's surely why some in the Badgers' camp were seeing last Friday's 4-2 victory at then-No. 2 Michigan as a season saver — at least for now. UW has a result to boost its argument that it can play with the best teams in the country.

One game really does make a world of difference.

One big takeaway: Women's hockey

Being on the plus side of the penalty kill will have long-term benefits.

Sydney Langseth's late goal for Minnesota State last Saturday cut the Badgers' victory from 6-1 to 6-2. Not a huge change, but it was noteworthy for another reason: It was only the second goal that UW's penalty kill has allowed in 12 games this season.

The Badgers already have scored three shorthanded goals this season, so they're a net positive on their penalty kill. It's no stretch to say that kind of trend is going to win a lot of games.

Two items really are coming into play here: UW typically is among the nation's least-penalized teams (5.33 penalty minutes per game this season is the seventh fewest out of 41 teams; it was 5.1 last season). And it does a good job of limiting chances by opposing power plays.