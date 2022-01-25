Milewski on Hockey: A rare double sweep for Wisconsin alters the outlook for both teams

For those new to the process or who need a refresher after the selection process was subjective last season, the PairWise compares each team to all 40 others in the country based on RPI, head-to-head results and how they've fared against common opponents. The more comparisons a team wins, the higher it is in the rankings.

The PairWise follows the RPI almost entirely as of now, so UW's drop can be chalked up to a fall in that metric, which tracks a team's record and strength of schedule. UW has a healthy lead over fifth-place Yale in RPI (.6306 to .6161), so it's not in imminent danger of having to go on the road for its first NCAA Tournament game.

The Badgers can improve their RPI most in remaining games against Minnesota Duluth, Ohio State and probably anyone they'd play at the WCHA Final Faceoff. Victories against teams farther down in the RPI will be worth only a little in that regard.

It's worth remembering that because of the expansion to 11 teams in the NCAA Tournament this year, the top three host an extra game between two of the teams seeded sixth through 11th two days before the quarterfinals. The benefit of being in the top three is that you face a team that could be tired from already playing for its season once.