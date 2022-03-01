Milewski on Hockey: A primer on the NCAA women's tournament and a Bracketology attempt

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will know by Sunday night whether it has a home game for the NCAA Tournament.

There's a lot that can change before then depending on what happens in the 14 games that are left to play.

The fourth-ranked Badgers have something to say about one of them, their Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinal Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State. They could be in another, Sunday's championship game.

Without winning both of those games, UW could be outside the top four in the PairWise Rankings, which mimic the selection and seeding process for the NCAA Tournament.

What are the implications? Let's answer some questions on how things work with the NCAA field and what the Badgers' chances of having another home game at LaBahn Arena are.

Are the Badgers in?

It's hard to imagine any scenario by which they'll be left out of the tournament, even with a loss Saturday and the lowest-ranked teams in the WCHA, Hockey East and ECAC Hockey winning automatic bids by winning their playoff championships.

What's new about the tournament this year?

The addition of three teams to the field — from eight to 11 — has stretched out the length of the tournament and changed some of the hosting parameters.

When it was eight teams, the tournament was a simple, three-round bracket. Now, the top three seeds will host a regional semifinal game on either Thursday, March 10 or Friday, March 11, two days before the regional final.

The expansion of the tournament, at first delayed by the NCAA, was advanced by the organization in December after the October release of a gender equity report that highlighted disparities between the men's and women's hockey tournaments. One of the shortcomings, the study said, was that the women's hockey bracket was drawn not primarily by matching seeds but by limiting air travel to the highest extent.

The NCAA threw out the cost-saving priority and now has the same selection mandates for the women's tournament as for the men's.

How does the NCAA pick who gets in?

Welcome to the world of the PairWise Rankings. That list, published by USCHO.com and other sites, uses the same formula that the NCAA does to pick the seven at-large teams that will go into the 11-team field with the four teams that win automatic bids through playoff tournaments in College Hockey America, ECAC Hockey, Hockey East and the WCHA. The New England Women's Hockey Alliance doesn't have an automatic bid until next season.

Each of the 41 teams that competes at the NCAA National Collegiate level is compared against the 40 others on three criteria: the Ratings Percentage Index, head-to-head play and record against common opponents. Each criterion is worth one point in the comparison except for head-to-head results, where each victory is worth one point. Ties go to the team with the higher RPI, a formula based on results and strength of schedule.

The more comparisons with others that a team wins, the higher it is in the PairWise. No. 1 Minnesota is winning comparisons with all 40 other teams, mostly because it has the highest RPI in the country. Ohio State is winning 39 of 40 comparisons and is in second.

What would the bracket look like today?

Amateur Bracketologist hat on here now. As the PairWise stands before this week's conference tournament games begin, there might not be reason for the NCAA to change anything from placing teams at 1 through 11 based on the rankings and putting them in the bracket where they normally would go.

The top three seeds who would host regional semifinal games between two other teams before playing the winner in the regional final are Minnesota, Ohio State and Northeastern.

The committee has said it wants to have the No. 4 team play No. 5, regardless of whether they're from the same conference. That would put the Badgers, now in the No. 5 spot, at Colgate in a regional final.

Committee doctrine also says that regional semifinal games between conference foes should be avoided unless four of the six teams from sixth to 11th in the tournament are from the same conference. That's how it looks right now, with Quinnipiac, Yale, Harvard and Clarkson from ECAC Hockey in the group.

Syracuse gained the College Hockey America automatic bid and likely will be the 11th seed in the tournament.

Here's one thought on how, considering games played through Feb. 27, the regionals could be set up given all that we know. Overall seeds are in parentheses:

At Minneapolis: (8) Minnesota Duluth vs. (9) Harvard; winner to play (1) Minnesota.

At Columbus, Ohio: (7) Yale vs. (10) Clarkson; winner to play (2) Ohio State.

At Boston: (6) Quinnipiac vs. (11) Syracuse; winner to play (3) Northeastern.

At Hamilton, N.Y.: (4) Colgate vs. (5) UW.

It could be tempting to try to put Harvard in Northeastern's regional to keep the Boston teams together, but the Crimson can't just be switched with Quinnipiac because they're in different bands. The teams are grouped by seeds (1 through 4, 5 through 8, 9 through 11) and can't be switched outside of their band. We could swap Harvard and Syracuse, but that's a change that introduces another intra-conference first-round game so it seems unlikely.

So the Badgers might not have another home game?

They might need to win the WCHA Final Faceoff championship to end up in the top four. But the RPI difference between Colgate (.6046) and UW (.6041) is so small that results of games not related to either of the teams could make a difference, too.

When and how will we know?

The selection show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday. For the first time, it'll be broadcast on an ESPN network instead of on a webcast. ESPNews has the half-hour show hosted by Clay Matvick.

Three Badgers stars

The top three performances by a Badgers player last week:

No. 3: Maddi Wheeler returned from injury to score a goal and add an assist in last Friday's 2-1 victory against Bemidji State.

No. 2: Nicole LaMantia was plus-4 and had a goal and two assists in the 5-0 victory on Saturday.

No. 1: Casey O'Brien had a college career-best five points on Saturday.

Todd's top 4

Here's how I see the top of the rankings this week:

Men's hockey

1. Minnesota State: Two one-goal victories at Michigan Tech extended the Mavericks' winning streak to 11 games.

2. Minnesota: The Gophers' transition game will give opponents trouble.

3. Michigan: Held to two goals in two losses at Notre Dame, the Wolverines will be hungry to get back rolling against Michigan State.

4. Denver: Three straight splits for the Pioneers after four straight sweeps.

Women's hockey

1. Minnesota: The Gophers women's and men's teams combined to go 16-0 in February and won both the WCHA and Big Ten regular-season titles.

2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes are tied with Minnesota at a national-best 161 goals scored. Ohio State has played three fewer games.

3. Northeastern: The Huskies are allowing an average of one goal per game.

4. Wisconsin: Kennedy Blair posted her seventh shutout of the season on Saturday.

One week ahead

The Badgers men's hockey team opens the Big Ten playoffs with a best-of-three quarterfinal series at No. 7 Notre Dame. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. Friday. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, are at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The UW women play No. 2 Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner goes to the 1 p.m. Sunday championship game against either No. 1 Minnesota or No. 8 Minnesota Duluth. Badgers games will be broadcast in Madison on TVW, Channel 3.2.

