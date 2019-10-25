When Middleton's Anthony Callin suits up for Clarkson's non-conference game against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday, it won't be his first spin around the Kohl Center ice in front of a crowd.
The details are fuzzy to Callin, a Golden Knights sophomore, but he joined his Madison Capitols mites teammates for an intermission game during a Badgers contest in the late 2000s.
His mom, Cheryl, is the one with the memory.
"She says I scored," Anthony Callin said, "so I think I did all right."
Callin is expecting around 20 family members and friends to be in the crowd Friday for a homecoming game.
"It's always fun playing in front of people you know," he said. "I grew up right down the street from this rink, so it'll be a fun opportunity."
The Badgers play the Golden Knights at the Kohl Center in non-conference games at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Callin grew up in the Capitols system, starting with the youth program and finishing with the United States Hockey League team in the 2017-18 season. He had 19 goals and 39 points in 99 USHL games over parts of three seasons before joining Clarkson, a small school in the North Country of New York that has appeared in the NCAA tournament in each of the last two seasons.
It took Callin 15 games last season to record his first collegiate point, a goal in a 5-1 victory over Union on Jan. 11. He scored twice in a victory at Quinnipiac on Feb. 23 and contributed to the Golden Knights' 5-2 victory over Harvard in the ECAC Hockey semifinals.
He hasn't recorded a point in four games this season for 13th-ranked Clarkson.
The Golden Knights have appeared in Madison only twice in the last 40 seasons — in October 1997 and December 2006 — so Callin offered a primer on the Golden Knights.
"A lot of people look at Clarkson and just think of big thugs," he said of the third-heaviest team in Division I men's hockey. "But we can score some goals out there. I think we're a good system team. We've got a good group of guys that like to play for each other. We're dangerous out there."