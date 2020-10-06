Mid-November start, full Big Ten schedule planned for Badgers men's hockey team in 2020-21

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team intends to play a full Big Ten Conference schedule in 2020-21 but has to eliminate some of its non-conference games.
As the Big Ten announced it Tuesday, the season will open as soon as Nov. 13 — a delay of about six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and include the 24 league games for each team that were part of the original schedule.
All seven teams also will be scheduled to play four non-conference games at home against Arizona State during the season, an addition that helps the independent team fill its slate but makes for a long set of road trips for the Sun Devils.
The Badgers already had two non-conference games set up this season against Arizona State. The teams also were part of the field for the inaugural Holiday Face-Off in December at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.
But because the four games against Arizona State are the only non-conference contests being allowed on the schedule by the Big Ten, that event will have to be put on hold for a year. The Badgers also had non-conference series scheduled at Minnesota Duluth and at home against Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan in 2020-21.
A complete schedule, including TV spots, hasn't been finalized.
The Big Ten also decided to return to a one-weekend format for its 2021 postseason tournament after splitting the three rounds over three weekends for the last three years. A site for the championship, scheduled for March 18-20, hasn't been determined.
Players and staff members from Big Ten schools, including those at affiliate member Notre Dame, will be subject to the same daily antigen testing for COVID-19 that has been put in place for football.
Arizona State has a similar COVID-19 testing protocol through its multi-sport conference, the Pac-12.
When the Big Ten announced that its football season will start Oct. 23, it said fans would not be allowed in stadiums. That determination hasn't been made officially for men's hockey, a source said, but it's unlikely that the general public will be allowed to attend at the season start.
Along with other NCAA hockey conferences, the Big Ten announced an indefinite delay to the 2020-21 season on Sept. 10 while the league was sorting out its football plans. At the time, some hockey coaches and administrators hoped to line up their season with basketball, which can begin play Nov. 25.
Instead, Big Ten hockey will get a 12-day head start on basketball.
This story will be updated.
