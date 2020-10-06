Mid-November start, full Big Ten schedule planned for Badgers men's hockey team in 2020-21

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team intends to play a full Big Ten Conference schedule in 2020-21 but has to eliminate some of its non-conference games.

As the Big Ten announced it Tuesday, the season will open as soon as Nov. 13 — a delay of about six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and include the 24 league games for each team that were part of the original schedule.

All seven teams also will be scheduled to play four non-conference games at home against Arizona State during the season, an addition that helps the independent team fill its slate but makes for a long set of road trips for the Sun Devils.

The Badgers already had two non-conference games set up this season against Arizona State. The teams also were part of the field for the inaugural Holiday Face-Off in December at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.