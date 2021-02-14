Michigan scores 4 times in transition to end winning streak for Badgers men's hockey

Matty Beniers beat Robbie Beydoun through the pads on a 2-on-1 shot. Eric Ciccolini knocked in the rebound of Johnny Beecher’s shot off a rush.

And Luke Morgan snapped a shot past Beydoun after entering the zone wide left.

It was the second time in 62 regulation periods this season UW (13-8, 10-6-0-1 Big Ten) allowed four goals. The other was the first period of a 4-2 loss at Ohio State on Dec. 3.

“We weren’t connected as well as we were,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Last week, Minnesota had to go through five of us. Tonight, we were separated without the puck and we gave them some room to skate.”

Cameron Rowe replaced Beydoun, a native of nearby Plymouth, Michigan, at the start of the third period and made 16 saves. Rowe allowed a deflection by Nick Granowicz to get past him to make it 5-1.

Kehrer, a freshman defenseman, was on the ice for all five Michigan goals and was minus-5.

“I don’t think that was indicative of how he played,” Granato said.

Said Kehrer: “Lots of things that I want to take back and I know I can do better. But we’ve got tomorrow for that.”