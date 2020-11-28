Mental mistakes blamed as short-handed Badgers give up 8 goals in loss to Arizona State

Demetrios Koumontzis and Willie Knierim scored twice for Arizona State, which netted more goals in the first 22 minutes Saturday (three) that it had in its first four games of the season (two).

Seniors Tarek Baker and Ty Pelton-Byce and juniors Roman Ahcan and Dominick Mersch were unavailable for the game. A team spokesperson didn’t elaborate. Sources said one had tested positive for the coronavirus and the other three were close contacts.

They added to center Dylan Holloway, who’s riding out a coronavirus pause of Canada’s World Juniors camp in Alberta.

That left nine forwards in the lineup; the Badgers have been dressing 13. Defensemen Shay Donovan and Luke LaMaster played sparingly as forwards Saturday.

“Good teams are going to find ways to overcome that,” said Badgers center Owen Lindmark, who had a collegiate-best four points with two goals and two assists. “I’m confident we can do that tomorrow.”

Beyond Sunday’s game against the Sun Devils, the Badgers also have contests scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Ohio State and Dec. 8-9 at Michigan State before a break for exams and the holidays. Granato said he didn’t know when any of the missing players will be back in the lineup but it probably won’t be Sunday.