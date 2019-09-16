Senior defenseman Mekenzie Steffen will be captain of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in the 2019-20 season.
The Badgers announced their leadership group Monday night, with goaltender Kristen Campbell and forwards Alexis Mauermann and Abby Roque serving as alternate captains.
Steffen was a first-team All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association defenseman last season, when she posted a career-high 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists).
The Badgers, who were picked to win the WCHA regular-season championship by league coaches and who were ranked No. 1 in the preseason USCHO.com poll, open the season at Lindenwood on Sept. 27-28.