Meet the 7 players who signed to play for the Wisconsin women's hockey team next season
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Meet the 7 players who signed to play for the Wisconsin women's hockey team next season

The seven-member signing class for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team includes three forwards who were selected to take part in this season's Under-18 World Championship.

Laila Edwards, Claire Enright and Kirsten Simms were picked to be part of the U.S. team for the tournament this month in Sweden. The event was one of a number canceled by the International Ice Hockey Federation just before Christmas.

Edwards, Enright and Simms were joined in the UW signing class by goaltender Chloe Baker, defender Vivian Jungels and forward Payton Holloway. Defender Caroline Harvey also is part of the signing class; she originally signed in 2020 but deferred her enrollment because she was chosen to take part in the USA Hockey Olympic residency program and will compete in the Olympics next month.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey coach Mark Johnson talks about the seven-member signing class for the 2022-23 season.

Badgers coach Mark Johnson said he's excited by the number of quality players joining the team next season.

"There's a lot of skill within that group," he said. "And I think with our kids coming back off the national team, the mix of those four kids coming back into the fold and these young kids coming in, it'll be an exciting September. It'll be a lot of fun to watch them develop and watch them grow as Badger hockey players."

In addition to Harvey, UW had three players with eligibility remaining in U.S. Olympic residency this season. Forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden and defender Natalie Buchbinder didn't make the Olympic team and are expected to return to playing with the Badgers next season.

Simms was a member of the last U18 World Championship winners for the U.S. in 2020 as a 15-year-old.

Enright and Jungels originally committed to Minnesota before changing course. Jungels' sister, Tella, is a forward for the Gophers.

Edwards will join her sister Chayla, a defender, on the Badgers' roster next season.

Baker plays for the Chicago Mission, and the Hermosa Beach native will be only the sixth from California to be on the Badgers' roster. Tomah native Holloway has played for the Madison Capitols youth program.

UW is scheduled to lose at least seven players who are in their fifth year of eligibility this season: goaltender Kennedy Blair; defender Grace Bowlby; and forwards Delaney Drake, Caitlin Schneider, Maddie Posick, Daryl Watts and Brette Pettet. Senior defender Kendra Nealey also could depart.

