Meet the 4 former Wisconsin women's hockey players and 1 recruit picked for the U.S. Olympic team

Hilary Knight is the first University of Wisconsin women's hockey player selected to compete in four Olympics.
Knight was one of five former or future Badgers players announced as part of the 2022 U.S. women's Olympic team on Saturday. The others: goaltender Alex Cavallini, defender Caroline Harvey and forwards Brianna Decker and Abby Roque.
All played four years for the Badgers except Harvey, who had signed to join the team this season before being selected for the USA Hockey residency program to select the Olympic squad.
The Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing is scheduled to start Feb. 3.
Canadian defender Meaghan Mikkelson could join Knight as four-time Olympians among former Badgers women's players. She's in Canada's residency camp and the country's roster is expected to be named soon.
Both Knight and Mikkelson played in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Olympics. Canada won gold in the first two; the U.S. won four years ago.
Only one Badgers athlete has competed in four Olympics: men's hockey defenseman Chris Chelios (1984, 1998-2006). Rower Bob Espeseth was picked for four Olympic teams but competed in only 1984 and 1988. He was an alternate in 1976 and the U.S. boycotted the 1980 Games.
Five other UW alums are in Canada's residency camp: goalies Kristen Campbell and Ann-Renée Desbiens and forwards Emily Clark, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull.
Knight is UW's all-time leading scorer and 10th in NCAA history with 262 points in 161 games from 2007 to 2009 and 2010 to 2012. She's third on the NCAA all-time goals list with 143.
Decker, who played for the Badgers from 2009 to 2013, is second in UW history with 244 points. She's making her third straight Olympic appearance.
Cavallini (at UW 2010-14) is on an Olympic team for the second time. It's the first selection for Roque (2016-20), who's ninth on UW's scoring list with 170 points, and Harvey.
Madison native Amanda Kessel also was on the 23-player U.S. roster. It's her third Olympics selection.
Three current Badgers players were released from the U.S. residency camp: defender Natalie Buchbinder and forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden.