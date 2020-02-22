Max Zimmer scores twice on Senior Night as Badgers men's hockey sweeps No. 9 Arizona State

“This weekend is something that has been building for a couple weekends,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said.

Zimmer, who has risen from healthy scratch to major contributor in the second half of his senior season, scored power-play goals in the second and third periods. It was just his second two-goal game in 111 collegiate contests.

He put the Badgers ahead 4-0 in the second period, firing high to the short side from low in the right circle. His second goal made it 6-1 in the third.

“I’m still trying to soak it all in and spend as much time with the boys as I can,” Zimmer said. “I can’t say thank you enough to them, and especially my parents. I left my senior year of high school to play juniors, so they didn’t get a senior night in high school. It was nice to give them a little bit of recognition tonight.”

The Badgers honored their three seniors — Zimmer and goaltenders Jack Berry and Johan Blomquist — and their parents before the game. Blomquist made his first collegiate start and fifth appearance before being replaced by Lebedeff at the first whistle, after 20 seconds.

Blomquist re-entered the game in the final minutes and made two saves.