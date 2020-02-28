Max Zimmer, Badgers men's hockey team overcome negated goal to end No. 10 Ohio State's Big Ten title hopes

But Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik challenged for goaltender interference, which the referees enforced after a review. Big Ten coordinator of officials Steve Piotrowski said Pelton-Byce violated Rule 73.2 by having his skate in the crease while being a visual impediment to Nappier’s ability to stop the shot.

“To have it taken away and then to have to do it again shows how much we have grown as a team,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Nobody screamed at the ref. Nobody threw a stick. We just said, OK, no problem. Let’s go get another one.”

The Buckeyes and the Badgers took turns grabbing the lead in a four-goal second period that followed a scoreless first.

After Tanner Laczynski put Ohio State ahead early in the middle frame, UW got goals from Turcotte and Brock Caufield less than five minutes apart.

Turcotte set up Cole Caufield for a chance in front that Nappier saved with an outstretched left leg during 4-on-4 play. But Turcotte was there for the rebound and his third goal in the past three games.

The primary assist put Cole Caufield into a tie for the Big Ten scoring lead with 23 points in league games.