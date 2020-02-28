Max Zimmer, Badgers men's hockey team overcome negated goal to end No. 10 Ohio State's Big Ten title hopes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The story Max Zimmer and the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team crafted Friday wouldn’t have happened a few months ago.
The Badgers can say that with some certainty on a team level. Earlier in the season, they probably wouldn’t have overcome the surprise of having what they thought was a go-ahead goal in the third period taken off the board.
Zimmer, a healthy scratch at the end of the season’s first half, authored another chapter for his tale of resurgence with a late power-play goal that produced a 3-2 victory against No. 10 Ohio State at Value City Arena.
His goal with 5 minutes, 9 seconds remaining came shortly after referees used video replay to overturn Wyatt Kalynuk’s power-play goal because of goaltender interference.
“I think early on in the season, we would have been a little frustrated or worried,” Zimmer said. “But the message in our group that was going back out there was, hey, it doesn’t matter. They called it off; we’re going to go score another one. And we got the job done.”
Zimmer scored 12 times in his first 105 collegiate games. His rebound of an Alex Turcotte shot gave him six goals in his past seven outings. He scored twice on Senior Night last Saturday.
“It’s been pretty cool to watch,” Kalynuk said.
UW, ticketed for last place in the Big Ten Conference for the past two weeks, has won three in a row and four of its last five, all against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game.
Daniel Lebedeff made 35 saves for the Badgers (14-18-1, 7-15-1-1 Big Ten), stopping all 13 he faced in the third period against a Buckeyes team that had outscored teams by 20 goals in the final 20 minutes.
Ohio State (18-11-4, 11-9-3-1) needed at least two points Friday to go into the final day of the regular season with a chance at the Big Ten championship. Instead, the Buckeyes will play for second place and another home series against the Badgers next weekend.
Michigan’s shootout victory over Minnesota later Friday gave preseason favorite Penn State at least a share of its first regular-season crown and the first-round playoff bye that comes with the No. 1 seed.
UW ended a four-game losing streak at Value City Arena in which it had been outscored 17-3.
Tied at 2 in the third period, the Badgers got a power play when Ohio State’s Sam McCormick, a De Pere native, was called for cross-checking UW’s Roman Ahcan.
The Badgers’ Ty Pelton-Byce and Turcotte had an effective screen set up in front of Buckeyes goaltender Tommy Nappier (35 saves), and both moved out of the way as Kalynuk’s shot sailed past the goaltender.
But Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik challenged for goaltender interference, which the referees enforced after a review. Big Ten coordinator of officials Steve Piotrowski said Pelton-Byce violated Rule 73.2 by having his skate in the crease while being a visual impediment to Nappier’s ability to stop the shot.
“To have it taken away and then to have to do it again shows how much we have grown as a team,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Nobody screamed at the ref. Nobody threw a stick. We just said, OK, no problem. Let’s go get another one.”
The Buckeyes and the Badgers took turns grabbing the lead in a four-goal second period that followed a scoreless first.
After Tanner Laczynski put Ohio State ahead early in the middle frame, UW got goals from Turcotte and Brock Caufield less than five minutes apart.
Turcotte set up Cole Caufield for a chance in front that Nappier saved with an outstretched left leg during 4-on-4 play. But Turcotte was there for the rebound and his third goal in the past three games.
The primary assist put Cole Caufield into a tie for the Big Ten scoring lead with 23 points in league games.
His older brother scored for the first time this season to put the Badgers ahead. Brock Caufield was on the periphery of a pileup around the net when Owen Lindmark’s blocked shot rebounded out to him.
The lead lasted nearly eight minutes before Ohio State’s Ronnie Hein struck on a rebound of a blocked shot with 1:06 remaining in the period.
Lebedeff made four saves after Zimmer’s go-ahead goal. The Buckeyes played the final 2:28 with an extra attacker, but blocked shots by Brock Caufield and Josh Ess helped the Badgers’ cause.
“I’ve been feeling much more comfortable” in the past two weeks, Lebedeff said. “I feel like we have played more as a team also, which makes my work easier.”
Wisconsin 0 2 1 — 3
Ohio State 0 2 0 — 2
First-period penalty: Laczynski, OS, 3:43.
Second period: OS — Laczynski 9 (Pooley, Ahac), 1:43. W — Turcotte 9 (C. Caufield, Emberson), 6:15; B. Caufield 1 (Lindmark, Gorniak), 11:10. OS — Hein 8 (Meyer, Leslie), 18:54. Penalties: Ahcan, W, 4:59; Laczynski, OS, 5:58; Westlund, OS, 15:08; Pelton-Byce, W, 15:08.
Third period: W — Zimmer 7 (Turcotte, Kalynuk), 14:51 (pp). Penalty: McCormick, OS, 13:05.
Saves: W (Lebedeff 12-10-13) 35; OS (Nappier 18-10-7) 35. Power plays: W 1-for-3; OS 0-for-1. Att. — 6,229.